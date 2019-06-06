“Taste of Kansas” Event to be Held in Chanute

MANHATTAN, Kan. — From the Land of Kansas brings to you its second annual agriculture experience dinner: “Taste of Kansas.” The dinner will allow guests to experience the diverse tastes of food grown, raised or produced in Kansas; meet Kansas agriculture producers and business owners; and enjoy a relaxing evening as they celebrate and appreciate Kansas.

The event will take place on Saturday, August 3, at Summit Hill Gardens Event Center, located outside of Chanute. Summit Hill Gardens Event Center is a family-owned event center founded by sisters-in-law Patsy Smeed and Gretchen Brant in 2016. The venue is filled with rich Kansas history and includes a native schoolhouse built on the property in 1874 along with bountiful gardens and a barn with Kansas class and charm.

The “Taste of Kansas” evening will begin with a cocktail hour and entertainment, followed by a multicourse dinner crafted by chef Ryan Menard. Ryan, raised in Burlington, began his career at Le Cordon Bleu, Texas Culinary Academy of Austin, Texas. Ryan credits his first inspiration in culinary arts to his mother who would always cook made-from-scratch meals when he was a child. Ryan honed his skills in restaurants from Vail, Colorado, to Kansas City, and then finally returned to his hometown of Burlington. After moving back to Kansas, Ryan partnered with a local boutique and coffee shop to offer multicourse monthly meals to his community for over four years.

All food and beverages provided at this event will be those grown, raised or produced in Kansas. As guests take time to eat and enjoy the flavors of Kansas, they will hear the stories behind the production and cultivation of the food on their plates from fellow Kansans, who will share the history and passion behind their products. A drink pairing will accompany every course. Entertainment will be provided by country singer Sky Smeed from Lawrence.

Tickets for “Taste of Kansas” can be purchased at shop.fromthelandofkansas.com/tasteofkansas for $70 each. Attendees must be 21 years of age or older. There are no additional costs at the event and all food, drink and entertainment fees are included.

The From the Land of Kansas state trademark program at the Kansas Department of Agriculture will host this event with trademark program members. From the Land of Kansas is designed to promote and celebrate agricultural experiences and products grown, raised or produced in Kansas. The program offers an array of incentives to Kansas companies — big and small — who grow, raise or produce products in the state. For more information about this event or about the trademark program, go to fromthelandofkansas.com or contact From the Land of Kansas coordinator Lexi Wright at 785-564-6755.