K-13 Across Tuttle Creek Dam To Reopen For Motorized Traffic

MANHATTAN, Kan. – Motorists will once again be able to travel between Pottawatomie and Riley Counties via highway K-13 beginning on or shortly after June 10, 2019. To maintain public safety, pedestrians and non-motorized traffic will be prohibited between Dyer Road (located in Pottawatomie County) and Tuttle Cove Road (located in Riley County).

The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Kansas City District has completed replacement of the bridge deck over the spillway structure at the east end of Tuttle Creek Dam. This marks the first time the bridge will be open to public travel since February 2018.

The Kansas Highway Patrol closed the portion of K-13 across the dam crest for the past two weeks, amidst safety concerns for increased vehicle and pedestrian traffic associated with high lake levels and releases. To maintain public safety, pedestrian and non-motorized traffic will be prohibited on or along highway K-13 once the roadway is reopened to motorized traffic. Parking, stopping, or standing of vehicles along K-13 will likewise be prohibited.

Parking areas along highway K-13 will be closed once the roadway reopens to discourage pedestrian traffic. Visitors wishing to view the lake, spillway and releases are directed to the following areas:

Observation Point, located off Tuttle Cove Road on the west end of the dam – offers views of the lake, tower and stilling basin (locally known as the ‘tubes’)

The Spillway Overlook, located off River Pond Road between the spillway and the dam – offers views of the spillway

The Spillway Cycle Area, located off Dyer Road downstream of the spillway – offers views of the spillway

Outlet Park, located off Tuttle Creek Boulevard downstream of the dam – offers limited views of the stilling basin

Parking may be limited due to increased traffic. Visitors are reminded to park in designated spaces to reduce congestion and potential for accidents. Roadside parking along Dyer, Tuttle Cove, and River Pond Roads is strictly prohibited and motorists are subject to fine and tow.

An evacuation order for the River Pond Area of Tuttle Creek State Park (located below the dam) is expected to be lifted in conjunction with the reopening of K-13, as lake levels are forecasted to continue to fall. Reopening of the River Pond Area to the public will be limited as Kansas Department of Wildlife, Parks and Tourism staff continue to address ongoing flood impacts resulting from increased releases from the lake.