K-State Police Arrest Suspect In May 9th Shots Fired Incident

By
Derek Nester
-
Kansas State University

Courtesy of K-State News

MANHATTAN — The Kansas State University Police Department has arrested Erin Trent Boykin, 23, of Manhattan, in connection with the May 9 shots fired incident at the KSU Foundation at Kimball and Denison avenues.

Boykin is currently detained at the Riley County Jail on charges of attempted first-degree murder, aggravated assault, criminal damage to property and criminal discharge of a firearm. Additional charges may be pursued.

Police determined that Boykin and the victim are not connected to the university.

K-State police thank the Geary County Sheriff Department; Junction City Police Department; Riley County Police Department; Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives, or ATF; Kansas Highway Patrol; Kansas Bureau of Investigation and Federal Bureau of Investigation for assistance with the case.

The May 9 incident began on the east side of Manhattan off campus and continued to the parking lot north of the KSU Foundation Building, where shots were fired. There were no injuries.

