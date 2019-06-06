Kail Dubbert of St. John’s/Tipton has always had big shoes to fill. When you grow up in a family that has three 8-Man All-Stars living in your own house already and another two uncles that have played in the game, it’s ingrained in your mind early. Kail’s father David played in the 1988 All-Star Game for his alma mater Tipton and his brothers Trey and Davis played in the game in 2014 and 2017, respectively from St. John’s Catholic High School and the St. John’s/Tipton Blujays. It’s a well-known truth that out of the three siblings, Kail had to work the hardest to get to this point. He did it, though. His high school coach Keith Kresin would always say, “Kail’s not Trey and he’s not Davis. He’s Kail.”

Kail Dubbert worked hard to become one of the most consistent players in the area during his senior season. Early in his career, he stood out on defense, but he worked his way into a threat with the ball in his hands as a fullback by his senior year. He ran for 828 yards and 14 TD this past season and racked up 1,355 all-purpose yards. His defensive prowess was still present in 2018 as well, leading the team with 151 tackles, finishing his career with 321 stops. Dubbert’s efforts garnered an honorable mention All-State nod at LB and he was a 1st Team All-District 4 RB, LB and K and 2nd Team Athlete, KR & PR.

Dubbert helped this year’s Blujays to a 5-4 record. They finished as the 8-Man DII District runner-up to Rock Hills but ended their season with a hard-fought loss to Frankfort in the Cross-District playoff game.

After the up and down senior season, Dubbert is excited to have another opportunity to play this Saturday and he looks forward to carrying on the family tradition.

Kail will play for the East squad in Saturday’s 8-Man DII All-Star Game. Kickoff is slated for 10:00 a.m. from Trojan Field in Beloit. Fans that can’t make it to the game can also listen on KD Country 94 with pregame coverage at 9:30 and also online on the 8-Man All-Star Game Radio Network at 8manallstars.com.