K-State Agriculture Today: 1605 – Grain Market Comparison…Fertilizer Publication

Sunflower State Radio
By Sunflower State Radio
1 min.
HomeAgriculture Today
  • Comparing the Kansas Grain Market
  • Fertilizer Recommendations Publication
  • Repeating Weather Pattern

 

00:01:05 – Comparing the Kansas Grain Market: A grain market update with K-State grain economist Dan O’Brien begins today’s show. He talks about his recent travels to North Dakota and how their market concerns compare to Kansas. 

Dan O’Brien on AgManager.info

 

00:12:05 – Fertilizer Recommendations Publication: Continuing the show is Dorivar Ruiz Diaz, K-State soil fertility specialist, with information about the updated Soil Test Interpretations and Fertilizer Recommendations in Kansas publication.

*I will inform our listeners when the bookstore is up and running

 

00:23:05 – Repeating Weather Pattern: Chip Redmond completes the show with a weather update. This K-State meteorologist says people can be expecting warmer temperatures and possibly a weather pattern repeat.

mesonet.ksu.edu

 

Send comments, questions or requests for copies of past programs to ksrenews@ksu.edu.

 

Agriculture Today is a daily program featuring Kansas State University agricultural specialists and other experts examining ag issues facing Kansas and the nation. It is hosted by Shelby Varner and distributed to radio stations throughout Kansas and as a daily podcast.

 

K‑State Research and Extension is a short name for the Kansas State University Agricultural Experiment Station and Cooperative Extension Service, a program designed to generate and distribute useful knowledge for the well‑being of Kansans. Supported by county, state, federal and private funds, the program has county Extension offices, experiment fields, area Extension offices and regional research centers statewide. Its headquarters is on the K‑State campus in Manhattan

Previous article
KNDY Rewind: Marysville Girls Basketball vs. Topeka Hayden [HIT ROUND #2] – 1/25/2024
Next article
3110: KNDY Morning News – Friday Edition
Sunflower State Radio
Sunflower State Radio
Sunflower State Radio is the digital platform for Dierking Communications, Inc. serving Kansas from our broadcast studios in Marysville, Glen Elder, and Norton, Kansas. KNDY AM & FM Marysville; KDNS-FM & KZDY-FM Glen Elder; KQNK AM & FM Norton.

REGIONAL NEWS

― Advertisement ―

LOCAL NEWS

― Advertisement ―

REGIONAL SPORTS

NEWS PODCASTS

― Advertisement ―

ROYALS OPENING DAY!

MLB: Twins at Royals [NO APPS/STREAMING]

Play Ball!

95.5 KNDY

View Calendar

1570/94.1 KNDY

View Calendar

KD COUNTRY 94

View Calendar

Z-96.3 THE LAKE

View Calendar

Q 106.7 & 102.5 KQNK

View Calendar

Sunflower State Radio is the digital platform for Dierking Communications, Inc. serving Kansas from our broadcast studios in Marysville, Glen Elder, and Norton, Kansas. KNDY AM & FM Marysville; KDNS-FM & KZDY-FM Glen Elder; KQNK AM & FM Norton.

This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

FCC PUBLIC FILES

Copyright © 2023 Dierking Communications, Inc.

Discover more from Sunflower State Radio

Subscribe now to keep reading and get access to the full archive.

Continue reading