K-State Agriculture Today: 1605 – Grain Market Comparison…Fertilizer Publication

00:01:05 – Comparing the Kansas Grain Market: A grain market update with K-State grain economist Dan O’Brien begins today’s show. He talks about his recent travels to North Dakota and how their market concerns compare to Kansas.

00:12:05 – Fertilizer Recommendations Publication: Continuing the show is Dorivar Ruiz Diaz, K-State soil fertility specialist, with information about the updated Soil Test Interpretations and Fertilizer Recommendations in Kansas publication.

00:23:05 – Repeating Weather Pattern: Chip Redmond completes the show with a weather update. This K-State meteorologist says people can be expecting warmer temperatures and possibly a weather pattern repeat.

