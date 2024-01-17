Kansas State University Issues Statement Regarding Recent IT Services Disruption

Kansas State University

Tuesday, January 16 @ 6:15 p.m.

As was announced this morning, K-State has been experiencing a disruption to certain network systems, including VPN, K-State Today emails, and videos on Canvas, or Mediasite. Upon detection, university IT took immediate steps to investigate the disruption, isolating the areas of concern. We are able to confirm that these disruptions are the result of a recent cybersecurity incident, and as such, we want you to know that these impacted systems were taken offline and will remain offline for the immediate future as the investigation continues. This will also include select shared drives and printers, as well as university listservs.

Our top priority is to address this issue promptly and efficiently, as we understand the importance of maintaining business and academic continuity during this time. We will keep you informed as the investigation continues to ensure your engagement with the university is uninterrupted.

Please rest assured that we are dedicating significant resources to bring involved systems back online quickly and safely. Additionally, we have engaged third-party IT forensic experts to assist us in the ongoing investigation efforts.

During this time, it is critical that we all remain diligent and follow cybersecurity best practices and trainings. If you notice anything suspicious as you engage with university technology, students should reach out to the IT help desk. Faculty and staff should reach out to their departmental IT points of contact.

University leaders are arranging meetings with departmental contacts around business processes and operations that may be impacted to ensure continuity. If you have any questions, please refer those to your Dean or Vice President.

Additionally, Interim Provost Mercer has issued guidance to academic deans to share with their department heads and faculty regarding academic continuity, including sharing alternative video resources given the disruption to Mediasite.

We will continue to post ongoing communications here at k-state.edu/update. Since the investigation is still ongoing, we will not be able to share information that could compromise that investigation. We appreciate your understanding, grace and resilience as we move through this process together.

Thanks to all who are working hard to isolate this incident, restore systems, and ensure business and academic continuity. K-Staters are known to face challenges and not hide from them, creating solutions and driving toward our future. And we will continue to do just that.

Tuesday, Jan. 16, 2024  9:25 a.m.

The university is experiencing disruption to some network systems, including VPN, K-State Today emails and video on Canvas, or Mediasite. We are investigating the extent of the issues and will provide updates to the university community as they are available.

To read today’s K-State Today visit:

