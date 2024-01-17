K-State Agriculture Today: 1598 – 2023 Law and Tax Developments…Safely Transporting Livestock

2023 Developments in Agricultural Law and Taxation, Part 3

Hauling Livestock in the Cold

Managing Young Calves

00:01:05 – 2023 Developments in Agricultural Law and Taxation, Part 3: K-State and Washburn law professor Roger McEowen starts today’s show by continuing to recap the top developments in 2023 for agricultural law and taxation.

Top Ten Developments in Agricultural Law and Taxation in 2023 – (Part One)

00:12:05 – Hauling Livestock in the Cold: Keeping the show going is A.J. Tarpoff, K-State Extension beef veterinarian, as he discusses what producers need to investigate before deciding to haul livestock. He says what extra preparation probably needs to take place.

00:23:05 – Managing Young Calves: A segment of Ask the Experts from the Beef Cattle Institute completes today’s show. K-State’s Brad White, Brian Lubbers, Bob Larson and Phillip Lancaster talk about different times that calves may have extra management needs.

