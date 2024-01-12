KD Country 94 Local News, Weather & Sports – 1/12/2024
318: KD Country 94 Local News, Weather & Sports – 1/12/2024
Less than 1 min.
Previous article
Next article
Sunflower State Radio
Sunflower State Radio is the digital platform for Dierking Communications, Inc. serving Kansas from our broadcast studios in Marysville, Glen Elder, and Norton, Kansas. KNDY AM & FM Marysville; KDNS-FM & KZDY-FM Glen Elder; KQNK AM & FM Norton.
REGIONAL NEWS
1st Inf. Div. Launches Year of Victory
FORT RILEY, Kansas – U.S. Army Maj. Gen. John V. Meyer III and Command Sgt. Meyer Derek Noyes, command team of the 1st Infantry...
― Advertisement ―
LOCAL NEWS
Marysville City Council Meeting Notes – 1/8/2024
Marysville City Council meeting Monday approved a contract with CES Group for study of a section of storm sewer from Broadway and U.S. Highway...
― Advertisement ―
REGIONAL SPORTS
Shot Clock Approved for Trial Run in 2024-25
Via KSHSAA Covered TOPEKA, Kan. – The 35-second shot clock has been approved on a trial basis for the 2024-25 basketball season by KSHSAA Executive...
NEWS PODCASTS
KNDY Midday News – Friday Edition
Catch the news you need on the schedule you want! The KNDY Midday News podcast gives you local, regional, and state news as well...
― Advertisement ―