K-State Agriculture Today: 1592 – Kidding Season…Swine Profitability

Being Ready for Kidding Season

K-State Swine Profitability Conference

Having a Clean Calving Area

00:01:05 – Being Ready for Kidding Season: Diversified agriculture agent from the Wildcat District, Adaven Rohling, begins today’s show discussing things goat producers should consider having on-hand for kidding season.

00:12:07 – K-State Swine Profitability Conference: The show continues with Joel DeRouchey, K-State Extension swine specialist, with information about the upcoming swine profitability conference at K-State.

KSU Swine Profitability Conference

Feeding Cows in Drought

Hoxie Calving Clinic

Calving Schools

KARTA Ag Tech Conference

00:23:05 – Having a Clean Calving Area: K-State dairy specialist Mike Brouk completes the show by encouraging dairy farmers to be prepared for calving season. In particular, making sure the calving area is clean and relatively easy to keep clean.

Send comments, questions or requests for copies of past programs to ksrenews@ksu.edu.

Agriculture Today is a daily program featuring Kansas State University agricultural specialists and other experts examining ag issues facing Kansas and the nation. It is hosted by Shelby Varner and distributed to radio stations throughout Kansas and as a daily podcast.

K‑State Research and Extension is a short name for the Kansas State University Agricultural Experiment Station and Cooperative Extension Service, a program designed to generate and distribute useful knowledge for the well‑being of Kansans. Supported by county, state, federal and private funds, the program has county Extension offices, experiment fields, area Extension offices and regional research centers statewide. Its headquarters is on the K‑State campus in Manhattan