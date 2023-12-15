Royals sign RHP Seth Lugo to two-year Major League contract

Derek Nester
By Derek Nester
1 min.
HomeRegional Sports

KANSAS CITY, Mo.—The Kansas City Royals announced today that they have signed right-handed pitcher Seth Lugo to a two-year Major League contract, with a player option for 2026. Per club policy, terms of the deal were not disclosed.

Lugo, 34, worked exclusively as a starter for the first time in 2023 and set career highs in several categories with San Diego, including wins (8), games started (26), innings pitched (146.1) and strikeouts (140), while walking just 36 batters and posting a 3.57 ERA (58 ER in 146.1 IP). He ranked 9th among National League starting pitchers with a 2.21 BB/9 rate and 6.0 BB% (min. 25 starts).

Among pitchers with at least 25 starts in 2023, his 65.4% quality start rate ranked 5th highest in Major League Baseball, trailing only American League Cy Young Award winner Gerrit Cole (72.7%), San Francisco’s Logan Webb (72.7%), Cubs southpaw Justin Steele (66.7%) and Philadelphia’s Zack Wheeler (65.6%).

Since the start of 2022, his breaking balls have an average spin rate of 3,054 rpm, the 2nd-highest spin rate on breaking balls (min. 1,500 breaking balls thrown) behind only Charlie Morton (3,079 rpm).

Lugo made 26 starts from 2016-17 with the New York Mets but transitioned to a primary bullpen role in 2018 and remained there through the 2022 season, making just 12 starts over a five-year span. A veteran of eight Major League seasons, the right hander has amassed 40 wins, 648 strikeouts and a career 3.50 ERA (249 ER in 641.0 IP) over 301 appearances (64 starts).

He made 3 appearances in the 2022 Wild Card series with the Mets, spinning 2.0 scoreless innings and earning the save in Game 2 vs. San Diego.

Lugo was originally selected by the Mets in the 34th round of the 2011 Draft out of Centenary College of Louisiana and was signed by Mets scout Tommy Jackson.

Previous article
12-14-23 High School Basketball Locker Room Chats
Next article
Royals acquire pitcher Ryan Brady and infielder Cam Devanney from Brewers for pitcher Taylor Clarke
Derek Nester
Derek Nesterhttp://www.sunflowerstateradio.com
Derek Nester was born and raised in Blue Rapids and graduated from Valley Heights High School in 2000. He attended Cowley College in Arkansas City and Johnson County Community College in Overland Park studying Journalism & Media Communications. In 2002 Derek joined Taylor Communications, Inc. in Salina, Kansas working in digital media for 550 AM KFRM and 100.9 FM KCLY. Following that stop, he joined Dierking Communications, Inc. stations KNDY AM & FM as a board operator and fill-in sports play-by-play announcer. Starting in 2005 Derek joined the Kansas City Chiefs Radio Network as a Studio Coordinator at 101 The Fox in Kansas City, a role he would serve for 15 years culminating in the Super Bowl LIV Championship game broadcast. In 2020 he moved to Audacy, formerly known as Entercom Communications, Inc. and 106.5 The Wolf and 610 Sports Radio, the new flagship stations of the Kansas City Chiefs Radio Network, the largest radio network in the NFL. Through all of this, Derek continues to serve as the Digital Media Director for Sunflower State Radio, the digital and social media operations of Dierking Communications, Inc. and the 6 radio stations it owns and operates across Kansas.

REGIONAL NEWS

― Advertisement ―

LOCAL NEWS

― Advertisement ―

REGIONAL SPORTS

NEWS PODCASTS

― Advertisement ―

95.5 KNDY

View Calendar

1570/94.1 KNDY

View Calendar

KD COUNTRY 94

View Calendar

Z-96.3 THE LAKE

View Calendar

Q 106.7 & 102.5 KQNK

View Calendar

Sunflower State Radio is the digital platform for Dierking Communications, Inc. serving Kansas from our broadcast studios in Marysville, Glen Elder, and Norton, Kansas. KNDY AM & FM Marysville; KDNS-FM & KZDY-FM Glen Elder; KQNK AM & FM Norton.

This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

FCC PUBLIC FILES

Copyright © 2023 Dierking Communications, Inc.