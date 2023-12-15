Royals acquire pitcher Ryan Brady and infielder Cam Devanney from Brewers for pitcher Taylor Clarke

KANSAS CITY, Mo.—The Kansas City Royals announced today that they have acquired minor league right-handed pitcher Ryan Brady and infielder Cam DeVanney from the Milwaukee Brewers for right-handed pitcher Taylor Clarke. Kansas City’s Major League Reserve List is now at 40.

Brady, 24, made 37 appearances across High-A Wisconsin and Double-A Biloxi in the Brewers system last year, combining to go 4-4 with a 2.69 ERA (23 ER in 77.0 IP) with 72 strikeouts and just 19 walks. Brady signed with the Brewers as a non-drafted free agent on July 27, 2022 by Brewers scout Adam Hayes, after playing in parts of three seasons at Brigham Young University (Utah).

DeVanney, 26, played in 103 games for Triple-A Nashville in 2023, slashing .271/.363/.461 (91-for-336) with 27 doubles, 11 home runs, 47 RBI and an .824 OPS, all while appearing first base, second base, third base and shortstop. He was named a 2022 MiLB.com Organizational All-Star in 2022 after slashing .264/.342/.492 (119-for-451, .834 OPS) with 32 doubles, 23 home runs and 68 RBI in 128 games across Double-A Biloxi and Triple-A Nashville. The right-handed hitter was selected in the 15th round of the 2019 Draft out of Elon University (N.C.) by Brewers scout Taylor Frederick and has spent each of his first five professional seasons with Milwaukee.

Clarke pitched in 105 games for the Royals from 2022-23—including 58 last season—in which he went 6-7 with a 5.08 ERA (61 ER in 108.0 IP) and 6 saves.