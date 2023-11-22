Governor Kelly Announces New Standard License Plate Design, Replacement of Embossed Plates

TOPEKA – Governor Laura Kelly today revealed a new license plate design that will be seen on Kansas roadways beginning in spring 2024. The new design is part of the state’s phased approach to replacing current embossed standard plates because of safety concerns.

“The new license plate design promotes the state and our sense of optimism as Kansans travel near and far,” Governor Laura Kelly said. “It serves as a reminder that there are endless possibilities and that we should always reach for the stars.”

The new plate displays a wheat-yellow color in the background with black and midnight blue text. The design pays tribute to the state motto, “ad astra per aspera,” with “to the stars” emblazoned across the bottom of the plate.

“Kansas Tourism was thrilled to be part of the process in designing a new state license plate,” said Bridgette Jobe, Director of Kansas Tourism. “Using ‘To the Stars’ proclaims to the rest of the world the Kansas optimistic and forward-looking spirit.”

The Kansas Department of Revenue (KDOR) is phasing out its embossed license plates starting in January 2024, and the new plate design will appear on vehicles beginning in March 2024.

  • Vehicle owners who update their registration in January or February and have embossed license plates will get the current design on flat, print-on-demand plates.
  • Vehicle owners who update their registration between March and December and have embossed license plates will get the new design on flat, print-on-demand plates.
  • All other standard flat, print-on-demand plates will continue to use the current design.

“Many of the embossed plates out on the road have become difficult to read due to significant deterioration,” David Harper, Director of KDOR Division of Vehicles, said. “Replacing these plates will not only help law enforcement but ensure that drivers can be easily identified in case of emergency.”

Additional information regarding the replacement process will be mailed with regular renewal notices. Answers to frequently asked questions can be found at https://www.ksrevenue.gov/dovnewplate.html.

