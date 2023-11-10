SOLD OUT: Kansas Football Announces Sellouts for Final Two Home Games

LAWRENCE, Kan. – The Kansas Jayhawks will play their final two home games in front of sold-out crowds at David Booth Kansas Memorial Stadium.

Kansas Athletics announced Friday that both the Nov. 11 game vs. Texas Tech and the Nov. 18 game vs. Kansas State are both sold out. The pair of sellouts mark the third and fourth of the 2023 season and the sixth and seventh under head coach Lance Leipold. David Booth Kansas Memorial Stadium will now be sold out in seven of 12 home games from 2022 to 2023.

Kickoff vs. Texas Tech is slated for 11 a.m. CT on FS1, as the 7-2 Jayhawks are off to their best start in the first nine games of its season since 2007, following a 28-21 victory over Iowa State on Nov. 4 in Ames, Iowa. The Jayhawks have now sold out each of the last four home games that begin at 11 a.m.

Kansas is 5-0 at home and have won nine of its last 11 games at home dating back to 2022. Kansas is one of 11 teams across the country to be 5-0 or better in their home stadium this season. The Jayhawks were victorious in each of their last two home sellouts, defeating No. 6 Oklahoma on Oct. 28, 38-33, and BYU on Sept. 23, 38-27.

Kansas’ matchup with Kansas State in the Dillons Sunflower Showdown will take place on Saturday, Nov. 18, which will serve as Senior Day for 19 Jayhawks. The game will also serve as the last to be played in David Booth Kansas Memorial Stadium prior to construction to the transformational Gateway District, which begins in December. The game time will be announced following the conclusion of Saturday’s matchups.

Fans who purchased tickets for Saturday’s game are encouraged to download their mobile tickets prior to arriving to the stadium. Fans still looking to attend are encouraged to visit SeatGeek, the official secondary partner of Kansas Athletics.

Derek Nester was born and raised in Blue Rapids and graduated from Valley Heights High School in 2000. He attended Cowley College in Arkansas City and Johnson County Community College in Overland Park studying Journalism & Media Communications. In 2002 Derek joined Taylor Communications, Inc. in Salina, Kansas working in digital media for 550 AM KFRM and 100.9 FM KCLY. Following that stop, he joined Dierking Communications, Inc. stations KNDY AM & FM as a board operator and fill-in sports play-by-play announcer. Starting in 2005 Derek joined the Kansas City Chiefs Radio Network as a Studio Coordinator at 101 The Fox in Kansas City, a role he would serve for 15 years culminating in the Super Bowl LIV Championship game broadcast. In 2020 he moved to Audacy, formerly known as Entercom Communications, Inc. and 106.5 The Wolf and 610 Sports Radio, the new flagship stations of the Kansas City Chiefs Radio Network, the largest radio network in the NFL. Through all of this, Derek continues to serve as the Digital Media Director for Sunflower State Radio, the digital and social media operations of Dierking Communications, Inc. and the 6 radio stations it owns and operates across Kansas.

