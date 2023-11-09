849: Classic Hits Q-106.7 & 102.5 News, Weather & Sports Update – 11/9/2023

Classic Hits Q-106.7 & 102.5 News, Weather & Sports Update – 11/9/2023
REGIONAL NEWS
Former U.S. Postal worker sentenced for mail crime
WICHITA, KAN. – A former U.S. Postal Service worker was sentenced to 24 months of probation for criminal conduct related to her employment. According to...
LOCAL NEWS
Unofficial Norton County Election Results – 11/7/2023
Almena City Council Bob Hawks 39 40.21% Sarah Montgomery 35 36.08% Justin N. Davis ...
REGIONAL SPORTS
Sporting KC defender Logan Ndenbe suffers season-ending knee injury
Sporting Kansas City defender Logan Ndenbe has suffered a torn anterior cruciate ligament (ACL) in his right knee and will miss the remainder of...
