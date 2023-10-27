Bridge Repair Project Over K-18 To Begin Monday Near Manhattan

The Kansas Department of Transportation will begin an emergency repair project on the 56th Avenue bridge over K-18 near Manhattan on Monday, Oct. 30, weather permitting. The project will repair damages that were previously made to the underside of the bridge.

During the project’s initial phase, the 56th Avenue bridge and westbound K-18 under the bridge will be closed to traffic to repair or replace damaged girders. Westbound K-18 will be detoured to the 56th Avenue off-ramp and back onto K-18 via the on-ramp. The off-ramp’s stop sign will be covered, with traffic flowing through at a reduced 30 mph speed limit.

Eastbound K-18 traffic will not be impacted. The eastbound K-18 on- and off-ramps will be open south of the bridge.

Manhattan Regional Airport traffic coming from the west can use the K-114 exit and Skyway Drive; traffic from the east can use the Scenic Drive exit and Skyway Drive.

This phase is expected to finish in late December, conditions permitting. Westbound K-18 will then reopen and 56th Avenue will partially open, with one lane in each direction.

Bridges Inc., of Newton, is the prime contractor on the $640,000 project, which is expected to be complete by late January 2024.

KDOT urges all motorists to be alert and obey the warning signs when approaching and driving through a highway work zone. To stay aware of highway construction projects across Kansas, go to www.kandrive.org or call 5-1-1.

Derek Nester was born and raised in Blue Rapids and graduated from Valley Heights High School in 2000. He attended Cowley College in Arkansas City and Johnson County Community College in Overland Park studying Journalism & Media Communications. In 2002 Derek joined Taylor Communications, Inc. in Salina, Kansas working in digital media for 550 AM KFRM and 100.9 FM KCLY. Following that stop, he joined Dierking Communications, Inc. stations KNDY AM & FM as a board operator and fill-in sports play-by-play announcer. Starting in 2005 Derek joined the Kansas City Chiefs Radio Network as a Studio Coordinator at 101 The Fox in Kansas City, a role he would serve for 15 years culminating in the Super Bowl LIV Championship game broadcast. In 2020 he moved to Audacy, formerly known as Entercom Communications, Inc. and 106.5 The Wolf and 610 Sports Radio, the new flagship stations of the Kansas City Chiefs Radio Network, the largest radio network in the NFL. Through all of this, Derek continues to serve as the Digital Media Director for Sunflower State Radio, the digital and social media operations of Dierking Communications, Inc. and the 6 radio stations it owns and operates across Kansas.

