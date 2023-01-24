KANSAS ASSOCIATION OF BROADCASTERS 1ST PLACE - SMALL MARKET RADIO WEBSITE

Regional NewsKansas News

Man arrested for murder in McPherson County

By: Derek Nester

Date:

MCPHERSON COUNTY – The Kansas Bureau of Investigation (KBI) and the Canton Police Department are conducting a homicide investigation after a woman was found dead outside her home in Canton, Kansas.

The Canton Police Department requested KBI assistance just before 4 p.m. on Monday, Jan. 23. KBI agents and the Crime Scene Response Team (CSRT) responded to the scene.

Hayden C. Lance

On Monday, Jan. 23, at approximately 3:30 p.m., the Canton Police Department received a 911 call indicating a female subject was unresponsive at 110 W. Allen St. in Canton. When officers arrived they located 52-year-old Briana L. Lance deceased in the back yard. They observed signs of injury and trauma to Lance, and she was pronounced dead at the scene.

The McPherson County Sheriff’s Office and the McPherson Police Department joined the homicide investigation. The investigation led to a suspect being identified and located.

At approximately 5:40 p.m., Hayden C. Lance, 18, of Canton, was arrested for second-degree murder connected to the death of his mother, Briana Lance. He was booked into the McPherson County Jail.

Formal charges are pending, and are expected to come from the McPherson County Attorney’s Office. All suspects are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

The investigation is ongoing. Nothing further will be released at this time.

Derek Nester
Derek Nesterhttps://sunflowerstateradio.com
Derek Nester was born and raised in Blue Rapids and graduated from Valley Heights High School in 2000. He attended Cowley College in Arkansas City and Johnson County Community College in Overland Park studying Journalism & Media Communications. In 2002 Derek joined Taylor Communications, Inc. in Salina, Kansas working in digital media for 550 AM KFRM and 100.9 FM KCLY. Following that stop, he joined Dierking Communications, Inc. stations KNDY AM & FM as a board operator and fill-in sports play-by-play announcer. Starting in 2005 Derek joined the Kansas City Chiefs Radio Network as a Studio Coordinator at 101 The Fox in Kansas City, a role he would serve for 15 years culminating in the Super Bowl LIV Championship game broadcast. In 2021 he moved to Audacy, formerly known as Entercom Communications, Inc. and 106.5 The Wolf and 610 Sports Radio, the new flagship stations of the Kansas City Chiefs Radio Network, the largest radio network in the NFL. Through all of this, Derek continues to serve as the Digital Media Director for Sunflower State Radio, the digital and social media operations of Dierking Communications, Inc. and the 6 radio stations it owns and operates across Kansas.

