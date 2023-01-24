KANSAS ASSOCIATION OF BROADCASTERS 1ST PLACE - SMALL MARKET RADIO WEBSITE

Kansas Department of Agriculture Division of Conservation representative Christina Koelzer presents the Governor’s Mined Land Reclamation Award to Rob Strome, HAMM Companies area operations manager, on behalf of Governor Laura Kelly at the Kansas Aggregate Producers Association meeting in Lenexa in January. KAPA managing director Jerry Younger is also pictured.
Regional NewsKansas News

HAMM Companies wins 2022 Governor’s Mined Land Reclamation Award

By: Derek Nester

MANHATTAN, Kansas — HAMM Companies received the 2022 Governor’s Mined Land Reclamation Award during the Kansas Aggregate Producers Association meeting in Lenexa in January 2023.

This award recognizes companies that excel in implementing mined land reclamation and convey a positive image of mining in Kansas; HAMM Companies were selected for their work at a quarry in Onaga. While speaking at the Association’s Jan. 12 meeting, Kansas Department of Agriculture Division of Conservation representative Christina Koelzer presented the Governor’s Mined Land Reclamation Award to HAMM on behalf of Governor Laura Kelly.

The reclaimed area of the Onaga Quarry covers 40 acres in Pottawatomie County. The landowner wanted the HAMM company to restore the land back to usable grazing pasture with no pond or wetland. Not having any water features was a challenge but HAMM’s experienced employees followed the natural slope of the land to allow for proper drainage. Today, there is no evidence of the 28-foot-high quarry wall. The company prides itself in “proving that mining can be a temporary land use…and returned back to its original pre-mining state.” The land was seeded with the tallgrass prairie’s native grasses.

HAMM Companies is based in Perry, Kansas; it operates 16 aggregate quarries across the state and has 414 employees. The site honored with this award was mined for the Cottonwood and Neva Limestone members of the Grenola Limestone Formation. These limestone ledges provide quality construction aggregate to a variety of important construction projects in the neighboring communities.

For more information, contact Koelzer at KDA Division of Conservation, 785-564-6626 or Christina.Koelzer@ks.gov.

Derek Nester was born and raised in Blue Rapids and graduated from Valley Heights High School in 2000. He attended Cowley College in Arkansas City and Johnson County Community College in Overland Park studying Journalism & Media Communications. In 2002 Derek joined Taylor Communications, Inc. in Salina, Kansas working in digital media for 550 AM KFRM and 100.9 FM KCLY. Following that stop, he joined Dierking Communications, Inc. stations KNDY AM & FM as a board operator and fill-in sports play-by-play announcer. Starting in 2005 Derek joined the Kansas City Chiefs Radio Network as a Studio Coordinator at 101 The Fox in Kansas City, a role he would serve for 15 years culminating in the Super Bowl LIV Championship game broadcast. In 2021 he moved to Audacy, formerly known as Entercom Communications, Inc. and 106.5 The Wolf and 610 Sports Radio, the new flagship stations of the Kansas City Chiefs Radio Network, the largest radio network in the NFL. Through all of this, Derek continues to serve as the Digital Media Director for Sunflower State Radio, the digital and social media operations of Dierking Communications, Inc. and the 6 radio stations it owns and operates across Kansas.

