Weather Takes KD 94 & Z-96.3 Off-The-Air; Stations Available Online

HARVARD AT KANSAS BASKETBALL TO STREAM ON Z-96.3 THE LAKE

KD Country 94 and Z-96.3 The Lake both remain off-the-air as arctic air settles across north central Kansas. However, programming for both stations remain available using our website and mobile apps on iPhone and Android.

KD Country 94 programming is available via the link below. You can also search KD Country 94 in the Apple App Store or Google Play to stream us on your mobile device. KD Country 94 can be heard on your smart speaker by activating it and saying, “Play K-D-N-S on Tune In”.

Z-96.3 The Lake programming is also available via the link below. Z-96.3 The Lake has a mobile app for iPhone and Android, just search Z-96.3 The Lake in the Apple App Store or Google Play. Listen to Z-96.3 The Lake via your smart speaker, just activate it and say, “Play K-Z-D-Y on Tune In”.

The Harvard at Kansas basketball game tonight will be available to stream through our website and mobile app if you are within 75 miles of Cawker City, Kansas. Pregame at 5:30 PM, Tip at 6:00 PM.