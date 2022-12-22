KANSAS ASSOCIATION OF BROADCASTERS 1ST PLACE - SMALL MARKET RADIO WEBSITE

Local News

Weather Takes KD 94 & Z-96.3 Off-The-Air; Stations Available Online

By: Derek Nester

Date:

HARVARD AT KANSAS BASKETBALL TO STREAM ON Z-96.3 THE LAKE

KD Country 94 and Z-96.3 The Lake both remain off-the-air as arctic air settles across north central Kansas. However, programming for both stations remain available using our website and mobile apps on iPhone and Android.

KD Country 94 programming is available via the link below. You can also search KD Country 94 in the Apple App Store or Google Play to stream us on your mobile device. KD Country 94 can be heard on your smart speaker by activating it and saying, “Play K-D-N-S on Tune In”.

Z-96.3 The Lake programming is also available via the link below. Z-96.3 The Lake has a mobile app for iPhone and Android, just search Z-96.3 The Lake in the Apple App Store or Google Play. Listen to Z-96.3 The Lake via your smart speaker, just activate it and say, “Play K-Z-D-Y on Tune In”.

The Harvard at Kansas basketball game tonight will be available to stream through our website and mobile app if you are within 75 miles of Cawker City, Kansas. Pregame at 5:30 PM, Tip at 6:00 PM.

Previous article
State Finance Council Approves $374 Million in COVID-19 Relief Funds
Derek Nester
Derek Nesterhttps://sunflowerstateradio.com
Derek Nester was born and raised in Blue Rapids and graduated from Valley Heights High School in 2000. He attended Cowley College in Arkansas City and Johnson County Community College in Overland Park studying Journalism & Media Communications. In 2002 Derek joined Taylor Communications, Inc. in Salina, Kansas working in digital media for 550 AM KFRM and 100.9 FM KCLY. Following that stop, he joined Dierking Communications, Inc. stations KNDY AM & FM as a board operator and fill-in sports play-by-play announcer. Starting in 2005 Derek joined the Kansas City Chiefs Radio Network as a Studio Coordinator at 101 The Fox in Kansas City, a role he would serve for 15 years culminating in the Super Bowl LIV Championship game broadcast. In 2021 he moved to Audacy, formerly known as Entercom Communications, Inc. and 106.5 The Wolf and 610 Sports Radio, the new flagship stations of the Kansas City Chiefs Radio Network, the largest radio network in the NFL. Through all of this, Derek continues to serve as the Digital Media Director for Sunflower State Radio, the digital and social media operations of Dierking Communications, Inc. and the 6 radio stations it owns and operates across Kansas.

