Royals announce two coaching staff hires

KANSAS CITY, Mo.—The Kansas City Royals announced two new hires to their coaching staff under Manager Matt Quatraro, including Pitching Coach Brian Sweeney and Infield Coach José Alguacil.

Sweeney, 48, spent the last five seasons on Cleveland’s Major League staff, including the last three years as Bullpen Coach. During his three-year run as Bullpen Coach from 2020-22, Cleveland finished 5th, 6th and 4th in the Majors in bullpen ERA, including a 3.02 mark in 2022. In his previous role from 2018-19, Sweeney compiled advanced scouting reports and statistical data for the club’s Major League staff.

Prior to joining the Guardians big league staff, Sweeney spent three years in Philadelphia’s player development system from 2015-17. His professional playing career spanned 18 seasons from 1996-2013, which included appearances in the Majors with Seattle (2003, 2010) and San Diego (2004, 2006). He also spent three years in Japan pitching for the Nippon Ham Fighters from 2007-09, played for Team Italy in the 2013 World Baseball Classic and was the Pitching Coach for the Italian squad in 2017.

Alguacil, 50, spent last season as a Minor League Infield Coordinator with the Washington Nationals. He spent the previous 15 years in San Francisco’s organization from 2007-21, during which he served in various roles, including Infield Coordinator, Minor League Manager and Major League First Base Coach. His coaching career began with a five-year stint with the Montreal Expos/Nationals from 2002-06. Alguacil, a native of Caracas, Venezuela, played professionally as an infielder for nine seasons from 1993-2001.