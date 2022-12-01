KANSAS ASSOCIATION OF BROADCASTERS 1ST PLACE - SMALL MARKET RADIO WEBSITE

Professional SportsKansas City Royals

Royals announce two coaching staff hires

By: Derek Nester

KANSAS CITY, Mo.—The Kansas City Royals announced two new hires to their coaching staff under Manager Matt Quatraro, including Pitching Coach Brian Sweeney and Infield Coach José Alguacil.

Sweeney, 48, spent the last five seasons on Cleveland’s Major League staff, including the last three years as Bullpen Coach. During his three-year run as Bullpen Coach from 2020-22, Cleveland finished 5th, 6th and 4th in the Majors in bullpen ERA, including a 3.02 mark in 2022. In his previous role from 2018-19, Sweeney compiled advanced scouting reports and statistical data for the club’s Major League staff.

Prior to joining the Guardians big league staff, Sweeney spent three years in Philadelphia’s player development system from 2015-17. His professional playing career spanned 18 seasons from 1996-2013, which included appearances in the Majors with Seattle (2003, 2010) and San Diego (2004, 2006). He also spent three years in Japan pitching for the Nippon Ham Fighters from 2007-09, played for Team Italy in the 2013 World Baseball Classic and was the Pitching Coach for the Italian squad in 2017.

Alguacil, 50, spent last season as a Minor League Infield Coordinator with the Washington Nationals. He spent the previous 15 years in San Francisco’s organization from 2007-21, during which he served in various roles, including Infield Coordinator, Minor League Manager and Major League First Base Coach. His coaching career began with a five-year stint with the Montreal Expos/Nationals from 2002-06. Alguacil, a native of Caracas, Venezuela, played professionally as an infielder for nine seasons from 1993-2001.

Derek Nester
Derek Nesterhttps://sunflowerstateradio.com
Derek Nester was born and raised in Blue Rapids and graduated from Valley Heights High School in 2000. He attended Cowley College in Arkansas City and Johnson County Community College in Overland Park studying Journalism & Media Communications. In 2002 Derek joined Taylor Communications, Inc. in Salina, Kansas working in digital media for 550 AM KFRM and 100.9 FM KCLY. Following that stop, he joined Dierking Communications, Inc. stations KNDY AM & FM as a board operator and fill-in sports play-by-play announcer. Starting in 2005 Derek joined the Kansas City Chiefs Radio Network as a Studio Coordinator at 101 The Fox in Kansas City, a role he would serve for 15 years culminating in the Super Bowl LIV Championship game broadcast. In 2021 he moved to Audacy, formerly known as Entercom Communications, Inc. and 106.5 The Wolf and 610 Sports Radio, the new flagship stations of the Kansas City Chiefs Radio Network, the largest radio network in the NFL. Through all of this, Derek continues to serve as the Digital Media Director for Sunflower State Radio, the digital and social media operations of Dierking Communications, Inc. and the 6 radio stations it owns and operates across Kansas.

