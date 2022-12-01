KBI Investigating Topeka Officer Involved Shooting

- Advertisement -

SHAWNEE COUNTY – The Kansas Bureau of Investigation (KBI) is investigating an officer-involved shooting that occurred this morning in Topeka.

Just after 7 a.m. on Thursday, Dec. 1, the Topeka Police Department requested the KBI conduct an investigation. KBI agents and the Crime Scene Response Team (CSRT) responded to the scene.

Preliminary information indicates that an officer from the Topeka Police Department (TPD) observed a vehicle that appeared suspicious because it was parked in the center of an alleyway southeast of the intersection of 20th St. and SW Lincoln St. Dispatch indicated the car, which was occupied by a male subject, had been reported stolen.

The officer approached the vehicle on the passenger’s side. He gave several verbal commands to the male driver that were not followed. Then the man opened the driver’s side door, and the officer met him on that side of the car. The man was armed with a handgun and a close struggle ensued. During the struggle the officer fired multiple rounds striking the male subject. The man fired one round that did not hit the officer.

Shots were fired at approximately 6:50 a.m. The man was pronounced dead at the scene. The TPD officer was uninjured during the incident.

Next of kin notifications remain pending. The man will be identified once appropriate notifications have been made.

The KBI will conduct a thorough and independent investigation into this shooting. Once completed the findings will be presented to the Shawnee County District Attorney for review.

This investigation is ongoing. No further information will be released at this time.