K-State Announces Sellout for Dillons Sunflower Showdown

Via K-State Athletics

MANHATTAN, Kan. – K-State Athletics officials announced Thursday that the Wildcats’ Senior Day contest on November 26 – the Dillons Sunflower Showdown against Kansas – is sold out as all available standing-room only tickets have been purchased.

Thursday’s announcement gives K-State a sellout for all seven home games this season, the first time the Wildcats have played in front of capacity crowds in every home game since 2016. It will be the fifth-straight home sellout against Kansas, excluding the COVID season of 2020. Entering games this weekend, K-State ranks third nationally at 102.10% in capacity of stadium filled among stadiums with seating for at least 50,000 fans.

Fans with standing-room only tickets are able to watch the game from various standing locations on the concourse. The best locations are on the north and west concourses and the corners of the stadiums near the videoboards . These areas are located behind Sections 2, 5, 8-12, 14, 16, 18-19, 29-34 and above the Wabash Landing in the northwest corner. Three beer gardens are also available inside Bill Snyder Family Stadium – the north and south tailgate terraces on the west side and the Powercat Porch in the southeast corner. Standing Room Only ticket holders are encouraged to arrive early to secure their viewing location.

K-State can only guarantee admittance to the games and provide customer service resolutions on tickets purchased directly from K-State or its official secondary ticket partner, StubHub. Fans still looking for tickets should only purchase via StubHub. Due to a rising number of fraudulent tickets, K-State Athletics advises fans who have already purchased tickets through other sites to ensure that they have downloaded their tickets to their mobile wallets and confirm with the provider that their ticket is valid for entry.

Fans can guarantee a reserved seat for next year by ordering season tickets now, picking exact seats and locking in current pricing. Season tickets start at just $150 and can be spread out over nine monthly payments between now and next July. Those tickets can be purchased at www.k-statesports.com/football or by phone at 1-800-221-CATS.