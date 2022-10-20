Fatality Accident Reported Wednesday On K-148 In Washington County

- Advertisement -

A cement truck accident on K-148 in Washington County took the life of a Fairbury man Wednesday.

According to the Kansas Highway Patrol, the crash occurred approximately 1:53 p.m. Wednesday eight miles south of Hanover. The report indicates that a 1999 MAC cement truck was driving south on K-148 when a front driver’s side tire blew, causing the truck to lose control and overturn on the passenger side into the northbound lane. The cement truck then struck a 2017 Honda CR-V SUV that was heading north on K-148. Both vehicles ended up in the ditch on the east side of the highway.

Cameron B. Gray, age 37, of Fairbury was driving the Honda SUV and was pronounced dead at the scene. Camran B. Bruna, age 22, of Hanover who was driving the cement truck, was transported to the Hanover Hospital with serious injuries.

The Kansas Highway Patrol was unable to determine if either driver was wearing a seat belt.