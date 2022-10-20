KANSAS ASSOCIATION OF BROADCASTERS 1ST PLACE - SMALL MARKET RADIO WEBSITE

Local NewsKNDY News

Fatality Accident Reported Wednesday On K-148 In Washington County

By: Derek Nester

A cement truck accident on K-148 in Washington County took the life of a Fairbury man Wednesday.

According to the Kansas Highway Patrol, the crash occurred approximately 1:53 p.m. Wednesday eight miles south of Hanover. The report indicates that a 1999 MAC cement truck was driving south on K-148 when a front driver’s side tire blew, causing the truck to lose control and overturn on the passenger side into the northbound lane. The cement truck then struck a 2017 Honda CR-V SUV that was heading north on K-148. Both vehicles ended up in the ditch on the east side of the highway.

Cameron B. Gray, age 37, of Fairbury was driving the Honda SUV and was pronounced dead at the scene. Camran B. Bruna, age 22, of Hanover who was driving the cement truck, was transported to the Hanover Hospital with serious injuries.

The Kansas Highway Patrol was unable to determine if either driver was wearing a seat belt.

Derek Nester
Derek Nester was born and raised in Blue Rapids and graduated from Valley Heights High School in 2000. He attended Cowley College in Arkansas City and Johnson County Community College in Overland Park studying Journalism & Media Communications. In 2002 Derek joined Taylor Communications, Inc. in Salina, Kansas working in digital media for 550 AM KFRM and 100.9 FM KCLY. Following that stop, he joined Dierking Communications, Inc. stations KNDY AM & FM as a board operator and fill-in sports play-by-play announcer. Starting in 2005 Derek joined the Kansas City Chiefs Radio Network as a Studio Coordinator at 101 The Fox in Kansas City, a role he would serve for 15 years culminating in the Super Bowl LIV Championship game broadcast. In 2021 he moved to Audacy, formerly known as Entercom Communications, Inc. and 106.5 The Wolf and 610 Sports Radio, the new flagship stations of the Kansas City Chiefs Radio Network, the largest radio network in the NFL. Through all of this, Derek continues to serve as the Digital Media Director for Sunflower State Radio, the digital and social media operations of Dierking Communications, Inc. and the 6 radio stations it owns and operates across Kansas.

