College SportsK-State Wildcats

Six-Day Selection Utilized for K-State/Oklahoma State Game

By: Derek Nester

Date:

Via K-State Athletics

MANHATTAN, Kan. – The Big 12 Conference and its television partners announced Monday that the game time and television designation for Kansas State’s Oct. 29 home contest against Oklahoma State will be selected via a six-day pick. The announcement will come either Saturday night or Sunday morning.

No. 17 Kansas State travels to face eighth-ranked TCU this Saturday inside Amon G. Carter Stadium in Fort Worth, Texas. The game kicks off at 7 p.m., and will be shown nationally on FS1.

Tickets for the Wildcats’ three remaining home games against Oklahoma State, Texas (Nov. 5) and Kansas (Nov. 26) can be purchased online at www.k-statesports.com/tickets or by phone at 1-800-221-CATS.

Big 12 TV Selections for Saturday, October 29

Oklahoma at Iowa State 11 a.m. FS1
Baylor at Texas Tech 6:30 p.m. ESPN2
Oklahoma State at K-State 6-Day Selection
TCU at West Virginia 6-Day Selection
Derek Nester
Derek Nesterhttps://sunflowerstateradio.com
Derek Nester was born and raised in Blue Rapids and graduated from Valley Heights High School in 2000. He attended Cowley College in Arkansas City and Johnson County Community College in Overland Park studying Journalism & Media Communications. In 2002 Derek joined Taylor Communications, Inc. in Salina, Kansas working in digital media for 550 AM KFRM and 100.9 FM KCLY. Following that stop, he joined Dierking Communications, Inc. stations KNDY AM & FM as a board operator and fill-in sports play-by-play announcer. Starting in 2005 Derek joined the Kansas City Chiefs Radio Network as a Studio Coordinator at 101 The Fox in Kansas City, a role he would serve for 15 years culminating in the Super Bowl LIV Championship game broadcast. In 2021 he moved to Audacy, formerly known as Entercom Communications, Inc. and 106.5 The Wolf and 610 Sports Radio, the new flagship stations of the Kansas City Chiefs Radio Network, the largest radio network in the NFL. Through all of this, Derek continues to serve as the Digital Media Director for Sunflower State Radio, the digital and social media operations of Dierking Communications, Inc. and the 6 radio stations it owns and operates across Kansas.

