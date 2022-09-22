Search

KNDY / KDNS / KZDY / KQNK

Courtesy of Kansas Department of Wildlife & Parks
Local NewsKDNS News

Deceased Individual Found Tuesday At Lovewell Lake

By: Derek Nester

Date:

The Jewell County Sheriff’s Office received a call at approximately 1:34 p.m. Tuesday advising that a citizen had discovered a deceased individual at the White Rock Creek campground area at Lovewell Lake.

Sheriff Don Jacobs along with Deputy Hess and Jewell County EMS responded. A deceased individual was found. The Kansas Bureau of Investigation was contacted and responded to the call. Foul play is not suspected in the death.

The Jewell County Sheriff’s Office reports that the community was not in danger at any time.

Derek Nester
Derek Nesterhttps://sunflowerstateradio.com
Derek Nester was born and raised in Blue Rapids and graduated from Valley Heights High School in 2000. He attended Cowley College in Arkansas City and Johnson County Community College in Overland Park studying Journalism & Media Communications. In 2002 Derek joined Taylor Communications, Inc. in Salina, Kansas working in digital media for 550 AM KFRM and 100.9 FM KCLY. Following that stop, he joined Dierking Communications, Inc. stations KNDY AM & FM as a board operator and fill-in sports play-by-play announcer. Starting in 2005 Derek joined the Kansas City Chiefs Radio Network as a Studio Coordinator at 101 The Fox in Kansas City, a role he would serve for 15 years culminating in the Super Bowl LIV Championship game broadcast. In 2021 he moved to Audacy, formerly known as Entercom Communications, Inc. and 106.5 The Wolf and 610 Sports Radio, the new flagship stations of the Kansas City Chiefs Radio Network, the largest radio network in the NFL. Through all of this, Derek continues to serve as the Digital Media Director for Sunflower State Radio, the digital and social media operations of Dierking Communications, Inc. and the 6 radio stations it owns and operates across Kansas.

Sunflower State Radio is the digital platform for Dierking Communications, Inc. serving Kansas from our broadcast studios in Marysville, Glen Elder, and Norton, Kansas. KNDY AM & FM Marysville; KDNS-FM & KZDY-FM Glen Elder; KQNK AM & FM Norton.

