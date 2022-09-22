Deceased Individual Found Tuesday At Lovewell Lake

- Advertisement -

The Jewell County Sheriff’s Office received a call at approximately 1:34 p.m. Tuesday advising that a citizen had discovered a deceased individual at the White Rock Creek campground area at Lovewell Lake.

Sheriff Don Jacobs along with Deputy Hess and Jewell County EMS responded. A deceased individual was found. The Kansas Bureau of Investigation was contacted and responded to the call. Foul play is not suspected in the death.

The Jewell County Sheriff’s Office reports that the community was not in danger at any time.