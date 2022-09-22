Kansas Athletics Announces Sellout vs. Duke

- Advertisement -

Via Kansas Athletics

LAWRENCE, Kan. – The Kansas Jayhawks will run out in front of a sold-out crowd on Saturday, as Kansas Athletics has officially announced that Saturday’s contest against Duke has reached sellout status.

The sellout comes after the Jayhawks started the season 3-0 for the first time since 2009. The sellout is the first at David Booth Kansas Memorial Stadium since November 2, 2019, against Kansas State and is the second sellout in nearly 13 years.

Kickoff between the Jayhawks and Blue Devils is scheduled for 11 a.m. CT and will air on FS1.

In preparation for the sold-out crowd, all available gates and metal detectors at Memorial Stadium will be open beginning 90 minutes prior to kickoff to help ensure smooth entry into the game for fans with every ticket scanner also in use.

Fans who purchased tickets for Saturday’s game are encouraged to download their mobile tickets prior to arriving to the stadium. Fans still looking to attend are encouraged to visit Stubhub, the official secondary partner of Kansas Athletics.

KU students may still purchase the Student Combo Pass or individual game tickets for $10 by clicking here and logging into their account. Students also have the opportunity to purchase single game tickets based on availability on game day at the northeast ticket booth of David Booth Kansas Memorial Stadium.

Additionally, with portions of K-10 and 23rd street undergoing construction, fans are encouraged to arrive early to avoid delays and seek alternate routes. For more gameday information including pre-game festivities, entry information and more, click here.

Saturday’s matchup with Duke is the first of a three-game home stretch, as Kansas will host Iowa State on October 1 for Homecoming, followed by TCU on October 8. The Jayhawks will also welcome Oklahoma State on November 5 and Texas on November 19. Single-game tickets and mini plans are on sale now. Tickets can be purchased here.