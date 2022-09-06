Marshall County Commission Meeting Minutes – 8/29/2022

- Advertisement -

The Board of Marshall County Commissioners met in regular session with Barbara Kickhaefer, member, Keith Bramhall, member, Fritz Blaske, member and Sandra Wilson, County Clerk present. Chris Pannbacker with the Marysville Advocate was also present for the meeting.

Commissioner Kickhaefer called the meeting to order at 8:30 a.m. The meeting was opened with the flag salute.

Keith Bramhall moved, seconded by Fritz Blaske to approve the minutes of the 08/22/22 meeting as presented and the Agenda for today’s meeting. Unanimous.

The Board discussed 5 prior Neighborhood Revitalization applications. 3 of these applications have not turned in final cost, 1 application did not complete the project in the year timeframe and 1 application turned in pre-construction cost but not final cost. The Board gave directive to remove the 3 applications, notify the 1 applicant that they will need to re-apply if want to build in the future and send a letter to the 1 applicant to see if the pre-construction cost was accurate or if changes need to be made. Letters will be sent to all applicants.

Fritz Blaske moved, seconded by Keith Bramhall to approve the following purchase orders. Unanimous.

Husker Steel, Columbus, NE

For bridge steel for replacement project

$122,012.00-Road & Bridge Fund-P.O. #109370

Honeyman Auto Sales & Service, Marysville, KS

For running boards and floor mats

$1,910.00-Road & Bridge Fund-P.O. #101938

John Deere Financial (LandMark Impl), Carol Stream, IL

For replacement of 2 rubber tracks for leased skidloader

$5,628.82-Road & Bridge Fund-P.O. #109369

Hoyt’s Truck Center, Topeka, KS

For 2013 Kenworth W900L semi truck

$97,000.00-Special Machinery Fund-P.O. #109367

Public Works Administrator Mike Craig met with the Board. The bridge North of Axtell will have the deck poured Thursday. The bridge on West River Rd had deck formed and will pour later this week.

Public Works Administrator Mike Craig and Public Works Coordinating Supervisor Roy Yungeberg have determined that they will submit 2 bridges for the bridge program grants to be replaced, one in Walnut Township on Pheasant Rd and one in Guittard Township on 24th Rd.

County Health Nurse Cheryl Skalla met with the Board to discuss an upcoming drive through flu clinic on Wednesday, October 5 from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. located at the Valley Vet (old Wal-Mart building) parking lot. The Health Dept. will need to close that day due to all staff being utilized at the drive through clinic. The State recently changed regulations and the Health officer will either in person or authorize a representative to go into all the schools in the County to do safety inspections. The criteria for the inspections are still being set.

Barbara Kickhaefer moved, seconded by Fritz Blaske to go into executive session per KSA 75-4319(b)(6) for preliminary discussion relating to the acquisition of real property with the Board, Health Nurse Cheryl Skalla and County Counselors Jason Brinegar and Aaron Westbrook present to return to open session in the Board meeting room at 9:45 a.m. Unanimous.

Barbara Kickhaefer moved, seconded by Fritz Blaske to extend the above executive session for an additional 5 minutes per KSA 75-4319(b)(6) for preliminary discussion relating to the acquisition of real property with the same persons present to return to open session in the Board meeting room at 9:45 a.m. Unanimous.

No action taken as a result of this executive session. County Counselors Jason Brinegar and Aaron Westbrook met with the Board. The tax sale was completed on Friday with 12 out of the 13 tracts being sold. The proceeds of the tax sale were $8,700.

Keith Bramhall moved, seconded by Fritz Blaske to accept the outcome of the tax sale of 08/26/22. Unanimous.

April Swartz with Varney & Associates, Manhattan, KS presented the Board with the 2021 Audit. The Audit showed no violations of the cash basis budget laws.

Barbara Kickhaefer moved, seconded by Keith Bramhall to approve the following purchase orders. Unanimous.

American Ultraviolet Co, Lebanon, IN

For repair of ultraviolet lights

$4,056.29-Health Building Fund-P.O. #6686

Latta Plumbing, Marysville, KS

For labor & motor on AC (East)

$1,195.16-Agency on Aging Fund-P.O. #6522

Varney & Associates, Manhattan, KS

For 2021 Audit

$19,900.00-County General (Commissioner) Fund-P.O. #6743

Latta Plumbing, Marysville, KS

For labor & motor on AC (West)

$1,195.16-Agency on Aging Fund-P.O.#6523

Board took some time to view and discuss the 2023 budget. Corrections were made and discussed. The Board will move forward with publishing the 2023 Budget Summary with a proposed levy of 45.563 with the Revenue Neutral Rate Hearing being held on Monday, September 12, 2022 at 8:30 and the Budget Hearing directly following.

Barbara Kickhaefer moved, seconded by Keith Bramhall to approve the following Home Sewer vouchers to be paid out of the appropriate funds. Unanimous.

Charles Schwindamann – reimbursement $174.73

Kansas Rural Water Assoc – 2 overview maps $ 30.00

Barbara Kickhaefer moved, seconded by Keith Bramhall to approve the following payments out of the ARPA funds. Unanimous.

Network Computer Solutions – server $1,762.89

Marshall County – payroll reimbursement $2,361.00

Keith Bramhall moved, seconded by Fritz Blaske to approve vouchers as presented and issue manual warrants. Unanimous.

Jeff Lane with TreanorHL, Jay Herrmann & Eric Stallbaumer with AHRS met with the Board. Sheriff Tim Ackerman and Rob Peschel of CES were also present for the meeting. The original cost estimate for the jail was $13,037,426 which included the construction of the street. The street construction was taken out and multiple other changes were suggested which decreased the cost by about $1,000,000. The group discussed many places to possibly look at for reductions. Mr. Lane will initiate a redesign with reduced square footage and bring a new cost estimate before the Board next week.

Barbara Kickhaefer moved, seconded by Fritz Blaske to approve the following Neighborhood Revitalization applications. Unanimous.

David & Jana Whitesell – construction of new shed/garage in Waterville

John Eagan – construction of new ag storage building rural Beattie

Dennis Jasko – construction of a shouse at 2505 13th Terrace, Frankfort

Hannah Largen – replace old barn at 1877 Hwy 77, Blue Rapids.

Keith Bramhall moved, seconded by Fritz Blaske to approve payroll as presented. Unanimous.

Fritz Blaske moved, seconded by Keith Bramhall to approve hiring Kim Nolte as new clerk in the Clerk’s office as Clk I Step I at the rate of $17.79/hr to begin work on September 19, 2022. Unanimous.

Keith Bramhall moved, seconded by Fritz Blaske to approve the Premium Pay of payroll in the amount of $264,162.40 with ARPA reimbursement in the amount of $354,805.48. Unanimous.

Barbara Kickhaefer moved, seconded by Fritz Blaske to adjourn the meeting at 1:39 p.m. Unanimous. The next regularly scheduled meeting will be held on Tuesday, September 6, 2022 beginning at 8:30 a.m. The Courthouse will be closed on Monday, September 5, 2022 in observance of Labor Day.