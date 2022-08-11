USDA Rural Development Invests more than $155,000 to Improve Health Care in Two Rural Kansas Communities

- Advertisement -

TOPEKA, Aug. 11, 2022 – U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) Rural Development Kansas State Director Christy Davis today announced that USDA is awarding $155,100 in grants to improve rural health care facilities in Hodgeman and Sumner counties.

“Under the leadership of President Biden, Vice President Harris and Agriculture Secretary Vilsack, USDA is committed to making sure people in rural areas have access to reliable quality health care,” Davis said. “The Emergency Rural Health Care Grants being announced today will provide equipment and resources needed to better serve rural Kansans.”

The Biden-Harris Administration made these funds available in the Emergency Rural Health Care Grants Programs through its historic legislative package, the American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA). The Act and this program are examples of the government’s ability to respond quickly to ensure every person and family has access to high-quality health care no matter their zip code.

USDA Rural Development promotes a healthy community and environment through the Emergency Rural Health Care Grants to make sure rural Americans of all ages have access to the health care they need.

The details of the Kansas grants are:

A $130,100 grant will help purchase equipment and recover lost revenues for Hodgeman County Health Center . The Center experienced a loss of revenue in 2020 because of the COVID-19 pandemic. Once the project is completed, the facility will be able to provide new and improved health care services to the community.

will help purchase equipment and recover lost revenues for . The Center experienced a loss of revenue in 2020 because of the COVID-19 pandemic. Once the project is completed, the facility will be able to provide new and improved health care services to the community. A $25,000 grant will help to recover lost revenues, make improvements to electronic health records system, for Sumner County Home Health Agency in Wellington. The COVID-19 pandemic prevented the Agency from providing home health services in 2020, resulting in loss of revenue.

USDA will announce additional awardees for Emergency Rural Health Care Grants in the coming weeks and months.

Background: Emergency Rural Health Care Grants

Congress passed the American Rescue Plan Act in March 2021 to deliver immediate economic relief to people impacted by the pandemic. Within months after the Act’s passage, USDA responded quickly by making this funding available to ensure the long-term availability of rural health care services.

In August 2021, USDA made the Emergency Rural Health Care Grants available through the American Rescue Plan Act to help rural health care facilities, tribes and communities expand access to health care services and nutrition assistance.

The assistance is helping provide immediate relief to support rural hospitals, health care clinics and local communities. USDA is administering the funds through Rural Development’s Community Facilities Program.

Under the Biden-Harris Administration, Rural Development provides loans and grants to help expand economic opportunities, create jobs and improve the quality of life for millions of Americans in rural areas. This assistance supports infrastructure improvements; business development; housing; community facilities such as schools, public safety and health care; and high-speed internet access in rural, tribal and high-poverty areas. For more information, visit www.rd.usda.gov. If you’d like to subscribe to USDA Rural Development updates, visit the GovDelivery subscriber page.

USDA touches the lives of all Americans each day in so many positive ways. Under the Biden-Harris Administration, USDA is transforming America’s food system with a greater focus on more resilient local and regional food production, fairer markets for all producers, ensuring access to safe, healthy and nutritious food in all communities, building new markets and streams of income for farmers and producers using climate-smart food and forestry practices, making historic investments in infrastructure and clean energy capabilities in rural America, and committing to equity across the Department by removing systemic barriers and building a workforce more representative of America. To learn more, visit www.usda.gov.