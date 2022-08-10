Search

KNDY / KDNS / KZDY / KQNK

LISTEN LIVE
Professional SportsKansas City Royals

Buck O’Neil’s Hall of Fame plaque to travel to Kansas City

By: Derek Nester

Date:

Visit Celebrates O’Neil’s Baseball Hall of Fame Induction & Salute to the Negro Leagues Weekend

KANSAS CITY, Mo.—The Kansas City Royals have announced in partnership with the National Baseball Hall of Fame and Museum and Kansas City’s own Negro Leagues Baseball Museum that Buck O’Neil’s Hall of Fame plaque will be brought from Cooperstown to Kansas City for public display on Friday, Aug. 12 at the Negro Leagues Baseball Museum and at Kauffman Stadium on Saturday, Aug. 13.

The Kansas City visit will begin on Friday, Aug. 12 when the plaque will be on display at the Negro Leagues Baseball Museum located at 1616 E 18th Street, in Kansas City, Mo. from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

The Kansas City Royals will host the plaque’s visit to Kauffman Stadium in conjunction with the ballclub’s annual Salute to the Negro Leagues event on Saturday, Aug. 13 when the Royals host the Los Angeles Dodgers at 6:10 pm CT. The plaque will be on-field for a pregame ceremony then will be moved to the Royals Hall of Fame inside Kauffman Stadium where all fans will be able to view it during the game.

O’Neil is considered one of the greatest ambassadors both the game of baseball and the community of Kansas City have ever had. He was born Nov. 13, 1911, in Carrabelle, Fla. and began his professional baseball career with the 1937 Memphis Red Sox of the Negro American League. Buck first came to Kansas City to play for the Monarchs in 1938 and remained a Kansas Citian for the rest of his long and eventful life. He was a member of the 1942 Negro World Series Champion Kansas City Monarchs and later served as the club’s manager. O’Neil made baseball history with the 1962 Chicago Cubs when he became the first African American coach in the National or American League. He was also a renowned baseball scout responsible for the signing of three fellow members of the National Baseball Hall of Fame: Ernie Banks, Lou Brock, and Lee Smith. Buck O’Neil passed away at age 94 on Oct. 6, 2006.

O’Neil was elected to the National Baseball Hall of Fame by the Hall’s Early Baseball Era Committee (pre 1950s) on Dec. 5, 2021, garnering votes on 13 of the 16 of the ballots cast. He was inducted as a member of baseball’s most hallowed shrine on July 24, 2022, in Cooperstown, N.Y.

ABOUT NEGRO LEAGUES BASEBALL MUSEUM:

The Negro Leagues Baseball Museum (NLBM) is the world’s only museum dedicated to preserving and celebrating the rich history of African American baseball and its impact on the social advancement of America. The privately funded, 501 c3, not-for-profit organization was established in 1990 and is in the heart of Kansas City, Missouri’s Historic 18th & Vine Jazz District. The NLBM operates two blocks from the Paseo YMCA where Andrew “Rube” Foster established the Negro National League in 1920. To learn more about the Negro Leagues Baseball Museum, please visit www.nlbm.com.

Previous articleKansas Man, Corporate Entities Banned From Doing Business For Unlawful Autopsy Services
Next article8-10-22 ROYALS DOUBLEHEADER-CHIEFS SIGN DT-WATSON SUSPSENION UPDATE-LIVE GOLFERS DENIED PLAYOFFS
Derek Nester
Derek Nesterhttps://sunflowerstateradio.com
Derek Nester was born and raised in Blue Rapids and graduated from Valley Heights High School in 2000. He attended Cowley College in Arkansas City and Johnson County Community College in Overland Park studying Journalism & Media Communications. In 2002 Derek joined Taylor Communications, Inc. in Salina, Kansas working in digital media for 550 AM KFRM and 100.9 FM KCLY. Following that stop, he joined Dierking Communications, Inc. stations KNDY AM & FM as a board operator and fill-in sports play-by-play announcer. Starting in 2005 Derek joined the Kansas City Chiefs Radio Network as a Studio Coordinator at 101 The Fox in Kansas City, a role he would serve for 15 years culminating in the Super Bowl LIV Championship game broadcast. In 2021 he moved to Audacy, formerly known as Entercom Communications, Inc. and 106.5 The Wolf and 610 Sports Radio, the new flagship stations of the Kansas City Chiefs Radio Network, the largest radio network in the NFL. Through all of this, Derek continues to serve as the Digital Media Director for Sunflower State Radio, the digital and social media operations of Dierking Communications, Inc. and the 6 radio stations it owns and operates across Kansas.

Share post:

- Advertisement -

Related Headlines

- Advertisement -

Most Viewed

From Sunflower State Radio
Latest

8-10-22 ROYALS DOUBLEHEADER-CHIEFS SIGN DT-WATSON SUSPSENION UPDATE-LIVE GOLFERS DENIED PLAYOFFS

Sports Ticket -
https://audioboom.com/posts/8136570-8-10-22-royals-doubleheader-chiefs-sign-dt-watson-suspsenion-update-live-golfers-denied-playoffs

Kansas Man, Corporate Entities Banned From Doing Business For Unlawful Autopsy Services

Derek Nester -
TOPEKA – (August 10, 2022) – A Kansas man...

Washington County USD 108 Board of Education Meeting Minutes – 8/8/2022

Derek Nester -
USD 108 WASHINGTON COUNTY SCHOOL BOARD OF EDUCATION REGULAR...

White Sox vs. Royals Game 2 Highlights (8/9/22) | MLB Highlights

Sunflower State Radio -

About us

Sunflower State Radio is the digital platform for Dierking Communications, Inc. serving Kansas from our broadcast studios in Marysville, Glen Elder, and Norton, Kansas. KNDY AM & FM Marysville; KDNS-FM & KZDY-FM Glen Elder; KQNK AM & FM Norton.

FCC PUBLIC FILES:

Subscribe

- Advertisement -

Copyright © 2022 Dierking Communications, Inc.. All Rights Reserved.