KNDY / KDNS / KZDY / KQNK

Kansas City Royals

Royals Trade Catcher Cam Gallagher To Padres For Outfielder Brent Rooker

By: Derek Nester

Date:

KANSAS CITY, MO.—The Kansas City Royals announced today that they have acquired outfielder Brent Rooker from San Diego for catcher Cam Gallagher.

Rooker, 27, has spent most of the season with Triple-A El Paso, where he has slashed .272/.385/.605 (62-for-228, .990 OPS) with 19 home runs, 55 RBI, 19 doubles and 5 stolen bases over 61 games. He has appeared in 2 games with San Diego this year, amassing 7 plate appearances. The outfielder has appeared in parts of three seasons with Minnesota (2020-21) and San Diego (2022), hitting 10 home runs and 12 doubles in 67 games. He signed with the Twins after they selected him for the second time in 2017, as a first-round pick (35th overall) out of Mississippi State University and was acquired by San Diego on April 7 of this year as part of an eventual five-player deal.

Gallagher, 29, played in 18 games with Kansas City this season, collecting 5 RBI and 9 hits. He has spent parts of the last six seasons with the Royals, amassing 34 extra-base hits in 469 plate appearances. Gallagher was selected by Kansas City in the second round of the 2011 MLB Draft out of Manheim Township High School (Pa.).

Derek Nester
Derek Nesterhttps://sunflowerstateradio.com
Derek Nester was born and raised in Blue Rapids and graduated from Valley Heights High School in 2000. He attended Cowley College in Arkansas City and Johnson County Community College in Overland Park studying Journalism & Media Communications. In 2002 Derek joined Taylor Communications, Inc. in Salina, Kansas working in digital media for 550 AM KFRM and 100.9 FM KCLY. Following that stop, he joined Dierking Communications, Inc. stations KNDY AM & FM as a board operator and fill-in sports play-by-play announcer. Starting in 2005 Derek joined the Kansas City Chiefs Radio Network as a Studio Coordinator at 101 The Fox in Kansas City, a role he would serve for 15 years culminating in the Super Bowl LIV Championship game broadcast. In 2021 he moved to Audacy, formerly known as Entercom Communications, Inc. and 106.5 The Wolf and 610 Sports Radio, the new flagship stations of the Kansas City Chiefs Radio Network, the largest radio network in the NFL. Through all of this, Derek continues to serve as the Digital Media Director for Sunflower State Radio, the digital and social media operations of Dierking Communications, Inc. and the 6 radio stations it owns and operates across Kansas.

Sunflower State Radio is the digital platform for Dierking Communications, Inc. serving Kansas from our broadcast studios in Marysville, Glen Elder, and Norton, Kansas. KNDY AM & FM Marysville; KDNS-FM & KZDY-FM Glen Elder; KQNK AM & FM Norton.

