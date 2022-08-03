Royals Trade Catcher Cam Gallagher To Padres For Outfielder Brent Rooker

KANSAS CITY, MO.—The Kansas City Royals announced today that they have acquired outfielder Brent Rooker from San Diego for catcher Cam Gallagher.

Rooker, 27, has spent most of the season with Triple-A El Paso, where he has slashed .272/.385/.605 (62-for-228, .990 OPS) with 19 home runs, 55 RBI, 19 doubles and 5 stolen bases over 61 games. He has appeared in 2 games with San Diego this year, amassing 7 plate appearances. The outfielder has appeared in parts of three seasons with Minnesota (2020-21) and San Diego (2022), hitting 10 home runs and 12 doubles in 67 games. He signed with the Twins after they selected him for the second time in 2017, as a first-round pick (35th overall) out of Mississippi State University and was acquired by San Diego on April 7 of this year as part of an eventual five-player deal.

Gallagher, 29, played in 18 games with Kansas City this season, collecting 5 RBI and 9 hits. He has spent parts of the last six seasons with the Royals, amassing 34 extra-base hits in 469 plate appearances. Gallagher was selected by Kansas City in the second round of the 2011 MLB Draft out of Manheim Township High School (Pa.).