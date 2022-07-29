Search

Lansing Correctional Facility. (Kansas Reflector screen capture from Google Maps street view)
Regional NewsKansas News

Lansing Correctional Facility Reports Resident Death

By: Derek Nester

Date:

Lansing Correctional Facility (LCF) resident Patrick William T. Unrein died Thursday, July 28, 2022, after being transported to St. John’s Hospital, Leavenworth where he was pronounced deceased by hospital staff. The cause of death is pending the results of an independent autopsy. Preliminary assessment indicates the death was not related to COVID-19.

Per protocol, when a resident dies in the custody of the KDOC, the death is under investigation by the KDOC and the Kansas Bureau of Investigation. The investigation is currently on-going.

Unrein, 45, was serving a 281-month sentence for two Sedgwick County convictions (Voluntary Manslaughter; Aggravated Robbery).

The Lansing Correctional Facility, formerly the Kansas State Penitentiary, opened in 1867. Serving only males, the facility maintains maximum and medium units totaling 1,920 beds, and a 512-bed minimum security unit.

Derek Nester
