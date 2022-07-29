Search

Cybersecurity Company Novacoast Moving Corporate Headquarters To Wichita

By: Derek Nester

TOPEKA – Governor Laura Kelly today announced cybersecurity company Novacoast is relocating its corporate headquarters to Wichita from Santa Barbara, California. The company plans to bring 100 new high-tech jobs to the state and help make Wichita a center for cybersecurity training.

The announcement comes as Governor Kelly embarks on her “Prosperity on the Plains” economic tour talking with business leaders across Kansas about how to continue her administration’s record-breaking economic success.

“I’m thrilled Novacoast is moving its headquarters to Wichita and creating 100 high-tech jobs for Kansans,” Governor Kelly said. “More and more companies are choosing to come to our state because they’ve seen that our talented workforce, strong infrastructure, and pro-business climate will help them grow and succeed.”

In February, Novacoast opened a 9,700 square-foot Security Operations Center in downtown Wichita, employing approximately 40 employees in sales, software development, and cybersecurity engineering. Novacoast has built key recruiting relationships with the Air National Guard at McConnell Air Force Base and with education partners such as Wichita State University; Friends University; Butler Community College; and Envision Inc., a blind and visually impaired workforce innovation center.

“We’ve been impressed with Wichita,” said Paul Anderson, Chief Executive Officer of Novacoast Inc. “One year ago, we expanded our presence to the area, and we’ve come to realize the incredible potential in the city and its people. This is where we want to grow our company — officially naming Wichita as our global headquarters.”

“Novacoast’s decision to move their headquarters to Kansas is further validation that Kansas is the nation’s best place to do business,” Lieutenant Governor and Commerce Secretary David Toland said. “The new jobs and training opportunities in advanced cybersecurity provided by Novacoast reinforce our state’s position as an innovation leader.”

Many of Novacoast’s customers are highly regulated global firms, including global banks and health care and energy companies. Its subsidiary, Novacoast Federal, provides services to agencies such as NASA, U.S. Patent & Trademark, IRS, and the Federal Reserve System, among others. Novacoast currently represents 12 of the 20 largest international financial institutions.

