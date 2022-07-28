Chiefs Add Veteran Pass-Rusher Carlos Dunlap

By Matt McMullen – Chiefs.com
The Kansas City Chiefs bolstered their pass-rush on Thursday, signing veteran defensive end Carlos Dunlap.
Here are five things to know about the newest member of the defense.
1. Dunlap is a 12-year veteran who most recently played for the Seattle Seahawks.
The 33-year-old Dunlap appeared in all 17 games for Seattle last season, leading the team with 8.5 sacks. He was particularly effective down the stretch, recording seven of those sacks over the Seahawks’ final six games.
Pro Football Focus graded Dunlap as the No. 26 overall defensive end in the NFL last season (min. 400 snaps), and among that same pool of players, Dunlap earned the best tackling grade in the league. The 6-foot-6, 285-pound Dunlap didn’t miss a single tackle on the season.
Additionally, Dunlap’s six batted passes ranked third among all defensive ends in 2021.
2. He was efficient with his snaps last season.
Dunlap recorded 35 pressures last season despite only notching 309 pass-rushing snaps (and 482 total snaps). In fact, only the Miami Dolphins’ Andrew Van Ginkel (45 pressures on 307 pass-rush snaps) and New Orleans Saints’ Marcus Davenport (42 pressures on 297 pass-rush snaps) recorded more pressures with fewer pass-rush snaps last season than Dunlap (among defensive ends).
He recorded at least three pressures in seven games last year.
3. Prior to joining the Seahawks, Dunlap spent nearly 11 seasons with Cincinnati.
The No. 54 overall pick in the 2010 NFL Draft, Dunlap went on to appear in 155 games (115 starts) for the Bengals from 2010 until midway through the 2020 season, when he was traded to Seattle. Dunlap racked up 227 quarterback hits, 103 tackles-for-loss and 82.5 sacks in that time, taking over the top spot in Bengals’ franchise history in each of those categories.
His best statistical season was in 2013, when Dunlap tallied 13.5 sacks and earned himself a trip to the Pro Bowl. It was the first of two career Pro Bowl nods for Dunlap (2014).
4. Dunlap has been one of the most productive pass-rushers in the NFL during his career.
Dunlap has recorded at least six sacks in 11 of his 12 professional seasons, with the only exception taking place in 2011 (4.5 sacks in 12 games). His 96 career sacks are the ninth-most in the NFL since 2010 while his 117 tackles-for-loss are the 12th-most.
In terms of pressures, Dunlap has recorded at least 30 pressures in every season since 2011. He tallied 51 pressures as recently as 2019.
5. Dunlap played his college ball at the University of Florida.
Prior to joining the Bengals, Dunlap was a star pass-rusher for the Florida Gators. He put together his best season as a sophomore, leading Florida in sacks (9.5) while earning Defensive MVP honors in the BCS National Championship Game.
Dunlap’s performance landed him on the national stage and kicked off what turned out to be a stellar professional career. Now, all these years later, Dunlap is headed to Kansas City.