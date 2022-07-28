Search

KNDY / KDNS / KZDY / KQNK

LISTEN LIVE
Professional SportsKansas City Chiefs

Chiefs Add Veteran Pass-Rusher Carlos Dunlap

By: Derek Nester

Date:

By Matt McMullen – Chiefs.com

The Kansas City Chiefs bolstered their pass-rush on Thursday, signing veteran defensive end Carlos Dunlap.

Here are five things to know about the newest member of the defense.

1. Dunlap is a 12-year veteran who most recently played for the Seattle Seahawks.

The 33-year-old Dunlap appeared in all 17 games for Seattle last season, leading the team with 8.5 sacks. He was particularly effective down the stretch, recording seven of those sacks over the Seahawks’ final six games.

Pro Football Focus graded Dunlap as the No. 26 overall defensive end in the NFL last season (min. 400 snaps), and among that same pool of players, Dunlap earned the best tackling grade in the league. The 6-foot-6, 285-pound Dunlap didn’t miss a single tackle on the season.

Additionally, Dunlap’s six batted passes ranked third among all defensive ends in 2021.

2. He was efficient with his snaps last season.

Dunlap recorded 35 pressures last season despite only notching 309 pass-rushing snaps (and 482 total snaps). In fact, only the Miami Dolphins’ Andrew Van Ginkel (45 pressures on 307 pass-rush snaps) and New Orleans Saints’ Marcus Davenport (42 pressures on 297 pass-rush snaps) recorded more pressures with fewer pass-rush snaps last season than Dunlap (among defensive ends).

He recorded at least three pressures in seven games last year.

3. Prior to joining the Seahawks, Dunlap spent nearly 11 seasons with Cincinnati.

The No. 54 overall pick in the 2010 NFL Draft, Dunlap went on to appear in 155 games (115 starts) for the Bengals from 2010 until midway through the 2020 season, when he was traded to Seattle. Dunlap racked up 227 quarterback hits, 103 tackles-for-loss and 82.5 sacks in that time, taking over the top spot in Bengals’ franchise history in each of those categories.

His best statistical season was in 2013, when Dunlap tallied 13.5 sacks and earned himself a trip to the Pro Bowl. It was the first of two career Pro Bowl nods for Dunlap (2014).

4. Dunlap has been one of the most productive pass-rushers in the NFL during his career.

Dunlap has recorded at least six sacks in 11 of his 12 professional seasons, with the only exception taking place in 2011 (4.5 sacks in 12 games). His 96 career sacks are the ninth-most in the NFL since 2010 while his 117 tackles-for-loss are the 12th-most.

In terms of pressures, Dunlap has recorded at least 30 pressures in every season since 2011. He tallied 51 pressures as recently as 2019.

5. Dunlap played his college ball at the University of Florida.

Prior to joining the Bengals, Dunlap was a star pass-rusher for the Florida Gators. He put together his best season as a sophomore, leading Florida in sacks (9.5) while earning Defensive MVP honors in the BCS National Championship Game.

Dunlap’s performance landed him on the national stage and kicked off what turned out to be a stellar professional career. Now, all these years later, Dunlap is headed to Kansas City.

Previous articleKansas Men’s Basketball Game vs. Pitt State Moved to Nov. 3
Derek Nester
Derek Nesterhttps://sunflowerstateradio.com
Derek Nester was born and raised in Blue Rapids and graduated from Valley Heights High School in 2000. He attended Cowley College in Arkansas City and Johnson County Community College in Overland Park studying Journalism & Media Communications. In 2002 Derek joined Taylor Communications, Inc. in Salina, Kansas working in digital media for 550 AM KFRM and 100.9 FM KCLY. Following that stop, he joined Dierking Communications, Inc. stations KNDY AM & FM as a board operator and fill-in sports play-by-play announcer. Starting in 2005 Derek joined the Kansas City Chiefs Radio Network as a Studio Coordinator at 101 The Fox in Kansas City, a role he would serve for 15 years culminating in the Super Bowl LIV Championship game broadcast. In 2021 he moved to Audacy, formerly known as Entercom Communications, Inc. and 106.5 The Wolf and 610 Sports Radio, the new flagship stations of the Kansas City Chiefs Radio Network, the largest radio network in the NFL. Through all of this, Derek continues to serve as the Digital Media Director for Sunflower State Radio, the digital and social media operations of Dierking Communications, Inc. and the 6 radio stations it owns and operates across Kansas.

Share post:

- Advertisement -

Related Headlines

- Advertisement -

Most Viewed

From Sunflower State Radio
Latest

Kansas Men’s Basketball Game vs. Pitt State Moved to Nov. 3

Derek Nester -
LAWRENCE, Kan. – The Kansas men’s basketball exhibition contest...

ACLU of Kansas intervenes on behalf of voters in multiple counties ahead of primary election

Derek Nester -
by Sherman Smith, Kansas Reflector July 28, 2022 TOPEKA —...

Human Remains Found In Rural Ellsworth County Identified As Missing Salina Man

Derek Nester -
On Tuesday, July 19, 2022, the Ellsworth County Sheriff's...

Parsons man arrested for mistreatment of elders, theft, drugs and weapons charges

Derek Nester -
LABETTE COUNTY – Kansas Bureau of Investigation (KBI) agents...

About us

Sunflower State Radio is the digital platform for Dierking Communications, Inc. serving Kansas from our broadcast studios in Marysville, Glen Elder, and Norton, Kansas. KNDY AM & FM Marysville; KDNS-FM & KZDY-FM Glen Elder; KQNK AM & FM Norton.

FCC PUBLIC FILES:

Subscribe

- Advertisement -

Copyright © 2022 Dierking Communications, Inc.. All Rights Reserved.