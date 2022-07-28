Kansas Men’s Basketball Game vs. Pitt State Moved to Nov. 3

LAWRENCE, Kan. – The Kansas men’s basketball exhibition contest against Pittsburg State has been moved to Thursday, Nov. 3, in Allen Fieldhouse. Kansas volleyball will host Kansas State in the Dillons Sunflower Showdown on Nov. 2, which was the original men’s basketball date for the Pitt State contest.

Fans can secure season tickets today for all 17 Kansas men’s basketball home games, which includes the nine Big 12 Conference matchups, seven non-conference and the Nov. 3 Pittsburg State exhibition contest. Tickets are available by clicking here or visiting kuathletics.com. To order men’s basketball season tickets, fans must be active members of the Williams Education Fund, which can be done for as little as $100. More information is available by calling 785.864.3141.