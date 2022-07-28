Search

Kansas Men’s Basketball Game vs. Pitt State Moved to Nov. 3

By: Derek Nester

Date:

LAWRENCE, Kan. – The Kansas men’s basketball exhibition contest against Pittsburg State has been moved to Thursday, Nov. 3, in Allen Fieldhouse. Kansas volleyball will host Kansas State in the Dillons Sunflower Showdown on Nov. 2, which was the original men’s basketball date for the Pitt State contest.

Fans can secure season tickets today for all 17 Kansas men’s basketball home games, which includes the nine Big 12 Conference matchups, seven non-conference and the Nov. 3 Pittsburg State exhibition contest. Tickets are available by clicking here or visiting kuathletics.com. To order men’s basketball season tickets, fans must be active members of the Williams Education Fund, which can be done for as little as $100. More information is available by calling 785.864.3141.

Derek Nester was born and raised in Blue Rapids and graduated from Valley Heights High School in 2000. He attended Cowley College in Arkansas City and Johnson County Community College in Overland Park studying Journalism & Media Communications. In 2002 Derek joined Taylor Communications, Inc. in Salina, Kansas working in digital media for 550 AM KFRM and 100.9 FM KCLY. Following that stop, he joined Dierking Communications, Inc. stations KNDY AM & FM as a board operator and fill-in sports play-by-play announcer. Starting in 2005 Derek joined the Kansas City Chiefs Radio Network as a Studio Coordinator at 101 The Fox in Kansas City, a role he would serve for 15 years culminating in the Super Bowl LIV Championship game broadcast. In 2021 he moved to Audacy, formerly known as Entercom Communications, Inc. and 106.5 The Wolf and 610 Sports Radio, the new flagship stations of the Kansas City Chiefs Radio Network, the largest radio network in the NFL. Through all of this, Derek continues to serve as the Digital Media Director for Sunflower State Radio, the digital and social media operations of Dierking Communications, Inc. and the 6 radio stations it owns and operates across Kansas.

