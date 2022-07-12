Aidan McKinney of Rock Creek High School Takes Clay Target Shooting National Championship

MASON, MI – Thousands of students participated in the 2022 USA High School Clay Target League National Championship this weekend in Mason, MI. The event features high school clay target athletes from around the country competing for the top award. The National Championship was proudly presented by SCHEELS.

View the digital program at https://bit.ly/2022NATCHAMPPROG

230 teams from 175 high school teams took part in the USAHSCTL National Team Championship. The qualifying round took place on Friday, July 8th. Only the top 80 teams qualified to move on to the Championship round.

On Saturday, July 9th, 1,800 of the top high school athletes competed in the USAHSCTL National Individual Championship Qualifying round. Of those, just 400 made it to the Sunday Final.

The National Championship Final round took place on Sunday, and Aidan McKinney of Rock Creek High School in Kansas took home title of National Champion. The athlete missed just one target in two days of competition.

Calhoun High School of Illinois persevered for the second year in a row, facing stiff competition from America’s other top high school teams.

In the brand-new Female division, Lillian West of North Ridgeville High School in Ohio missed just three targets to earn her award as the top female high school clay target athlete in the country.

Full Results from the event can be found at http://claytargetleaderboard.com

Photos and videos of the event can be found at https://www.facebook.com/USAHSCTLNationalChampionship

About the USA Clay Target League

With over 43,000 participating athletes in the 2021-2022 school year, the non-profit USA Clay Target League is the largest youth clay target shooting sport program in the world. The League offers trap, skeet, sporting clays, and 5-stand leagues to secondary and postsecondary schools across the country.

The League is the only 100% school-approved clay target shooting sport program in America and the League’s co-ed and adaptive nature are key attractions to schools nationwide. The League is fully Title IX compliant with both male and female athletes competing on the same team. Additionally, it’s an ‘adaptive’ sport, which allows students with physical disabilities to take part.

The League’s priorities are safety, fun, and marksmanship – in that order.

The League is the safest sport in school, with not one reported injury since the inception of the League in 2001. Each athlete must complete firearm safety certification before participation.

Visit http://usaclaytargetchampionship.com for more information.