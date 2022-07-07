Search

Kansas Department of Ag Seeks Nominations For Kansas Ag Heroes

By: Derek Nester

MANHATTAN, Kansas — Do you know someone in your community who has made an outstanding contribution to agriculture this year? Nominate them to be recognized as one of the 2022 Kansas Ag Heroes at this summer’s Ag Growth Summit!

Each year, the Kansas Department of Agriculture honors remarkable Kansans and share the stories of their outstanding service from across the Kansas agriculture community. Kansas Ag Heroes was established as a way to recognize those in the agriculture industry who went above and beyond to serve others and better their community.

KDA encourages you to nominate any individual, family, or business in Kansas agriculture which you feel provided a notable contribution to the agriculture industry or their community as a whole this year. Nominations will be accepted through August 12. The nomination instructions can be found at www.agriculture.ks.gov/AgHeroes.

KDA leadership will review each nomination and will recognize a select number of agriculture heroes during the Kansas Governor’s Summit on Agricultural Growth in Manhattan on August 18.

For questions about the Kansas Agricultural Heroes nomination process, please contact Brittney Grother at 785-564-6797 or Brittney.Grother@ks.gov.

Derek Nester
Derek Nesterhttps://sunflowerstateradio.com
