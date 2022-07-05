Roy Williams to Formally be Inducted into the National College Basketball Hall of Fame

KANSAS CITY, Mo. – Former Kansas basketball coach Roy Williams will formally be inducted into the National Collegiate Basketball Hall of Fame as a member of the Class of 2022, the Hall announced Wednesday. Williams was part of the founding class when the Hall opened in 2006.

Williams becomes the third Jayhawk to be formally be enshrined into the National Collegiate Basketball Hall of Fame joining Danny Manning, who was inducted in 2008, and Clyde Lovellette, a 2012 inductee who, like Williams, was also a founding class member.

Joining Williams in the National Collegiate Basketball Hall of Fame Class of 2022 are players Richard Hamilton of Connecticut, Larry Miller of North Carolina, Frank Selvy of Furman, and the late Jimmy Walker of Providence, along with coaches John Beilein, Jim Calhoun, Jerry Krause and Lon Kruger. Like Williams, Calhoun was also in the foundling class when the Hall opened in 2006.

Williams coached at Kansas for 15 seasons from 1988-89 to 2002-03 posting a 418-101 record. Under Williams, KU won five Big Eight and four Big 12 regular season titles and advanced to four Final Fours in 1991, 1993, 2002 and 2003. Prior to Kansas, Williams was an assistant coach at his alma mater, North Carolina, for KU graduate and National Collegiate Basketball Hall of Famer Dean Smith. Following KU, Williams coached UNC for 18 seasons, guiding the Tar Heels to five Final Fours and three NCAA titles. He amassed a 903-264 career coaching record and is the only coach in NCAA history to win 400 or more games at two difference schools. Williams was inducted into the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame in 2007 and the College Basketball Hall of Fame in 2006. Earlier this week, he was named to the Kansas Sports Hall of Fame Class of 2022 and will be inducted in October 2022.

Details on tickets for the National Collegiate Basketball Hall of Fame Class of 2022 Induction Celebration will be announced soon. For more information on the event, visit www.halloffameweekend.com.

Kansas Founding Members of the National College Basketball Hall of Fame (2006)

F.C. “Phog” Allen

Larry Brown

Paul Endacott

William Johnson

Arthur “Dutch” Lonborg

Clyde Lovellette

John McLendon

Ralph Miller

Adolph Rupp

Dean Smith

Roy Williams

Formally Inducted (year)