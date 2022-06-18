Marshall County Commission Meeting Minutes – 6/13/2022

The Board of Marshall County Commissioners met in regular session with Barbara Kickhaefer, chairman, Keith Bramhall, member, Fritz Blaske, member and Sandra Wilson, County Clerk present. Chris Pannbacker with the Marysville Advocate was present for the meeting. Cheryl Skalla, Mary Weeks, Erin Pralle, Tami Stowell, Ashley Lyhane, Mike Craig, Rob Peschel and Austin St. John were also present for the meeting.

Commissioner Kickhaefer called the meeting to order at 8:23 a.m. The meeting was opened with the flag salute.

Keith Bramhall moved seconded by Fritz Blaske to approve the minutes of the 06/07/22 meeting and the agenda for today’s meeting. Unanimous.

Emergency Management Director Bill Schwindamann, Jr. presented the Board with a Proclamation for Local Disaster Emergency for Marshall County to be approved by the Board for the storms on June 7th and June 11th.

Health Nurse Cheryl Skalla told the Board that she has a couple of locations lined up for a temporary home for the Health Department and will be touring a couple of those buildings this morning. She will keep the Board informed on the locations. Public Works Administrator Mike Craig said the road & bridge employees are available to help move any and all items needed.

Insurance claim has been submitted.

Deputy Clerk Samantha Jackson took the place of County Clerk Sandra Wilson.

Keith Bramhall moved, seconded by Fritz Blaske to approve the following purchase orders. Unanimous.

National Sign Co, Ottawa, KS

For signs and letters

$3,9871.44-Road & Bridge Fund-P.O. #109346

Ketter Construction, Home, KS

For machine hire

$5,537.50-Road & Bridge Fund-P.O. #109345

Public Works Administrator Mike Craig met with the Board. The cost of waste disposal is increasing with the fuel surcharge that Hamm’s will start charging.

Keith Bramhall moved, seconded by Fritz Blaske to increase the cost of dumping at the landfill to $55/ton beginning August 1, 2022. Unanimous.

Public Works Administrator Mike Craig met with the Board to submit budget requests for 2023.

Road & Bridge budget request is $3,891,000 which is an increase of $105,600.

Solid Waste budget request is $479,430 which is an increase of $29,900.

Noxious Weed budget request is $99,200 which is an increase of $3,000.

HHW/RC budget request is $72,500 which is no change from previous year.

Courthouse Janitorial budget request is $47,525 no change from previous year.

Courthouse General – Courthouse building budget $220,000 same as previous year.

Susie Latta and Anastasia Meyer with the extension office met with the Board to submit their budget request for 2023. Marshall County Extension Council has requested $207,616 for the 2023 budget year which is an increase of $11,000 from previous year amount of $196,616.

Susie informed the Board that Pott County is not in favor or moving forward with the extension districting at this time but the other 4 counties are still entertaining the idea.

Anastasia Meyer presented the Fair Building budget request of $10,500 which is the same as previous.

County Counselors Jason Brinegar and Aaron Westbrook met with the Board. Tax sale properties are now down to 13 properties from a beginning count of 52. June 20 will be the default day and then the actual date of sale will be set for sometime in August.

Barbara Kickhaefer moved, seconded by Keith Bramhall to go into executive session per KSA 75-4319(b)(2) for attorney client privileged discussions regarding contract negotiations with the Board and county attorneys present to return to open session in the Board meeting room at 9:45 a.m. Unanimous.

No action taken as a result of this executive session. Commissioner Bramhall reported that he has been trying to contact Roger Marshall’s office regarding the continual train blocking issues in Frankfort and will update the Board as he gets information.

Register of Deeds Martha Roesch met with the Board. Register of Deeds budget request is in the amount of $179,252 an increase of $22,294. Register of Deeds Martha Roesch is asking to budget for an additional part time employee. She reported that her new fulltime clerk started working today.

County Sanitarian Marlene Stamm called into the meeting with a conference call between the 4 counties (Marshall, Cloud, Clay, Washington) for her budget request. The original request was for $11,672.95 per county which included an increase for health insurance but did not include any increase in salary. After much discussion, the counties agreed to a 5% increase in hourly salary to $21.09/hour. Washington County made a motion to increase the wage by 5%. The updated budget request with the change in salary is $12,127.95 per county.

Appraiser Francine Crome submitted her budget request for 2023 of $263,975 which is an increase of $4,825 from previous year.

Barbara Kickhaefer moved, seconded by Keith Bramhall to approve Proclamation 20-22-06-13-1 Local Disaster Emergency for Marshall County for June 7th and June 11th, 2022. Unanimous.

Barbara Kickhaefer moved, seconded by Fritz Blaske to approve the following purchase order. Unanimous.

Elizabeth Olson, Hiawatha, KS

For Contract Attorney fee (May 13-June 9, 2022)

$2,300.00-District Court Fund-P.O. #6692

Jeff Lane & Tathiana with TreanorHL, Eric Stallbaumer and Sheriff Tim Ackerman met with the Board. Tathiana walked the Board through the floor plan of the proposed jail. Terracon will be getting started on the NEPA report which will take approximately 45 days. Final designs should be done by mid August and AHRS should have a good idea of cost estimates and be able to go out for bids in September.

Merica Surdez of Frankfort called to discuss their removal from the Neighborhood Revitalization program. No action was taken as a result of this conversation.

The Board broke briefly for lunch.

Agency on Aging Director Ashley Lyhane met with the Board to submit 2023 budget requests.

Agency on Aging 2023 budget request is $418,855 which is an increase of $37,360 from previous year.

Title IIIC 2023 budget request is $434,950 which is an increase of $38,955 from previous year.

Agency on Aging KDOT 2023 budget request is $269,650 which is an increase of $21,700 from previous year.

Mike Peschel with Twin Valley Developmental Services Inc. submitted his 2023 budget request at $55,000 which is the same as the previous year.

Leslie Holthaus, Allan Harries, Bob Voet and Dan Faulkner presented the Board with the 2023 budget request for Marshall County Conservation District in the amount of $43,500 which is the same as the previous year.

Sheriff Tim Ackerman submitted his 2023 budget request in the amount of $2,130,296 which is an increase of $278,196 from previous year mostly in salary and fuel prices.

County Treasurer Jami Ellenbecker presented her 2023 budget request in the amount of $269,500 which is an increase of $44,800 from previous year.

County Treasurer Jami Ellenbecker has asked the Board to consider closing the courthouse to the public on the last business day of the year to allow for proper time to end the year. No action was taken at this time. County Treasurer also voiced concerns about the future need of in-house IT. NCS is currently handling our IT needs, however, Treasurer Jami Ellenbecker feels IT is getting more intricate and complicated and the County could justify having an in-house IT technician who is available onsite at all times.

Bruce Dierking with Marshall County Developmental Corp submitted his 2023 budget request at $4,200 which is the same as previous.

County Clerk Sandra Wilson submitted the 2023 budget request on behalf of Emergency Management director in the amount of $123,700 which is same as previous year.

Commissioner Kickhaefer said that Senator Jerry Moran toured the area on Sunday and both Lisa Moser and Elaine Bowers have reached out to her offering whatever assistance we might need.

Barbara Kickhaefer moved, seconded by Keith Bramhall to approve the vouchers as presented and issued manual warrants. Unanimous.

Fritz Blaske moved, seconded by Keith Bramhall to adjourn the meeting at 2:28 p.m. Unanimous. The next regularly scheduled meeting will be on Monday, June 20, 2022 beginning at 8:30 a.m.