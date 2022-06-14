Jermark Named New Lakeside Girls Basketball Coach

After Travis Eberle’s resignation in April, the Lakeside Knights girls basketball team was looking for a new head coach. At Monday night’s USD 272 Board of Education meeting, Scott Jermark was approved as the next leader for the Lady Knights.

Jermark is a native of Beloit but has been teaching K-12 physical education at Lakeside since the 2018-19 school year. At the high school level, he has been assistant track and field coach the past four years and was an assistant football coach in 2021. He is also currently the head junior high football coach for the Knights and will be going into his second season in that role.

The girls basketball job is his first high school head coaching gig and Jermark commented on why he felt he was ready to lead a high school program.

Jermark also gave his thoughts on what some of his basketball philosphy might look like.

The Lakeside girls basketball team went 14-7 this past season and finished 10-2 in the Northern Plains League. They did lose seniors Bailee Cunningham and Morgan Eberle, but return 2nd-team All-NPL selections Kylie Bergmann (14.8 ppg, 5.2 rpg) and Lauren Brummet (10.7 ppg, 8.3 rpg) as well as Taylor Baetz (9.6 ppg, 5.0 rpg). Jermark hopes to use those three returning starters to build a solid corps for the Lady Knights in 2022-23.