Search

KNDY / KDNS / KZDY / KQNK

LISTEN LIVE
Local SportsKDNS Sports

Jermark Named New Lakeside Girls Basketball Coach

By: Dusty Deines

Date:

After Travis Eberle’s resignation in April, the Lakeside Knights girls basketball team was looking for a new head coach.  At Monday night’s USD 272 Board of Education meeting, Scott Jermark was approved as the next leader for the Lady Knights.

Jermark is a native of Beloit but has been teaching K-12 physical education at Lakeside since the 2018-19 school year.  At the high school level, he has been assistant track and field coach the past four years and was an assistant football coach in 2021.  He is also currently the head junior high football coach for the Knights and will be going into his second season in that role.

The girls basketball job is his first high school head coaching gig and Jermark commented on why he felt he was ready to lead a high school program.

Jermark also gave his thoughts on what some of his basketball philosphy might look like.

The Lakeside girls basketball team went 14-7 this past season and finished 10-2 in the Northern Plains League.  They did lose seniors Bailee Cunningham and Morgan Eberle, but return 2nd-team All-NPL selections Kylie Bergmann (14.8 ppg, 5.2 rpg) and Lauren Brummet (10.7 ppg, 8.3 rpg) as well as Taylor Baetz (9.6 ppg, 5.0 rpg).  Jermark hopes to use those three returning starters to build a solid corps for the Lady Knights in 2022-23.

Previous articleKansas wheat quality expected to be high despite drop in yield after yearslong drought
Next article[NCKS] Area Athletes Sign Track & Field LOIs
Dusty Deines
Dusty Deines
Dusty grew up on a farm south of WaKeeney, KS and in 7th grade decided he wanted to do sports play-by-play on the radio. After graduating from Trego Community High School in 2001, he obtained a Radio Broadcasting degree from Colby Community College in 2003. He began working as Sports Director at KD Country 94 & Z 96.3 in July of 2003 and has been in the position ever since. Deines was the 2016-17 KSHSAA Oscar Stauffer Sportscaster of the Year and has won numerous awards from the Kansas Association of Broadcasters. When he's not traveling the state covering the area sports teams, he enjoys spending time with his family, attending college and professional sporting events and helping advocate for those with muscle disease, including Dermatomyositis, of which Dusty is a survivor.

Share post:

- Advertisement -

Related Headlines

- Advertisement -

Most Viewed

From Sunflower State Radio
Latest

[NCKS] Area Athletes Sign Track & Field LOIs

Sports Ticket -
Osborne graduate Mason Schurr and Concordia graduate Toby Wahlmeier have each signed letters of intent to compete in college track and field.  Both sprinters, Schurr is headed to Cloud County Community College, while Wahlmeier will run at Fort Hay...

Kansas wheat quality expected to be high despite drop in yield after yearslong drought

Derek Nester -
by Lily O'Shea Becker, Kansas Reflector June 14, 2022 LAWRENCE...

6-14-22 ROYALS HEAD WEST-NBA FINALS GAME 5-CWS SET-PHIL TALKS

Sports Ticket -
https://audioboom.com/posts/8102151-6-14-22-royals-head-west-nba-finals-game-5-cws-set-phil-talks

Heat Advisory Issued As Heat Index Reaches Triple-Digits

Derek Nester -
Another hot day is expected today, with the hottest...

About us

Sunflower State Radio is the digital platform for Dierking Communications, Inc. serving Kansas from our broadcast studios in Marysville, Glen Elder, and Norton, Kansas. KNDY AM & FM Marysville; KDNS-FM & KZDY-FM Glen Elder; KQNK AM & FM Norton.

FCC PUBLIC FILES:

Subscribe

- Advertisement -

Copyright © 2022 Dierking Communications, Inc.. All Rights Reserved.