KNDY / KDNS / KZDY / KQNK

Kansas News

Rooks County man convicted of second degree intentional murder for 2020 death

By: Derek Nester

Date:

STOCKTON − (June 9, 2022) − A Rooks County man has been convicted of second degree intentional murder for the 2020 death of a woman in northwest Kansas, Kansas Attorney General Derek Schmidt said.

Thomas S. Wojtczuk, 41, of Woodston, was found guilty Wednesday by a jury in Rooks County District Court after a seven-day trial. Rooks County District Judge Thomas J. Drees accepted the verdict. Sentencing has not yet been scheduled. Wojtczuk previously pleaded guilty on October 4, 2021, to one count of criminal possession of a firearm by a convicted felon in connection with the murder charge.

Wojtzcuk was convicted for the April 8, 2020, death of Charity Northrop in Woodston. The case was investigated by the Kansas Bureau of Investigation and the Rooks County Sheriff’s Office.

The case was prosecuted by Assistant Attorney General Jessica Domme of Schmidt’s office and Rooks County Attorney Danielle Muir.

Derek Nester
Derek Nesterhttps://sunflowerstateradio.com
Derek Nester was born and raised in Blue Rapids and graduated from Valley Heights High School in 2000. He attended Cowley College in Arkansas City and Johnson County Community College in Overland Park studying Journalism & Media Communications. In 2002 Derek joined Taylor Communications, Inc. in Salina, Kansas working in digital media for 550 AM KFRM and 100.9 FM KCLY. Following that stop, he joined Dierking Communications, Inc. stations KNDY AM & FM as a board operator and fill-in sports play-by-play announcer. Starting in 2005 Derek joined the Kansas City Chiefs Radio Network as a Studio Coordinator at 101 The Fox in Kansas City, a role he would serve for 15 years culminating in the Super Bowl LIV Championship game broadcast. In 2021 he moved to Audacy, formerly known as Entercom Communications, Inc. and 106.5 The Wolf and 610 Sports Radio, the new flagship stations of the Kansas City Chiefs Radio Network, the largest radio network in the NFL. Through all of this, Derek continues to serve as the Digital Media Director for Sunflower State Radio, the digital and social media operations of Dierking Communications, Inc. and the 6 radio stations it owns and operates across Kansas.

About us

Sunflower State Radio is the digital platform for Dierking Communications, Inc. serving Kansas from our broadcast studios in Marysville, Glen Elder, and Norton, Kansas. KNDY AM & FM Marysville; KDNS-FM & KZDY-FM Glen Elder; KQNK AM & FM Norton.

