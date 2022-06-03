Marshall County Commission Meeting Minutes – 5/31/2022

The Board of Marshall County Commissioners met in regular session with Barbara Kickhaefer, chairman, Keith Bramhall, member, Fritz Blaske, member and Sandra Wilson, County Clerk present. Chris Pannbacker with the Marysville Advocate was present for the meeting.

Commissioner Kickhaefer called the meeting to order at 8:30 a.m. The meeting was opened with the flag salute.

Keith Bramhall moved, seconded by Fritz Blaske to approve the minutes of the 05/23/22 meeting and the agenda for today’s meeting. Unanimous.

Barbara Kickhaefer moved, seconded by Keith Bramhall to remove an additional applicant from the Neighborhood Revitalization program due to taxes being delinquent. Unanimous.

Barbara Kickhaefer moved, seconded by Fritz Blaske to approve the following purchase orders. Unanimous.

Fairbury Glass Co, Inc., Fairbury, NE

For reseal windows

$1,765.00-Health Building Fund-P.O. #6670

Community Memorial Healthcare, Marysville, KS

For May 2022 Sales tax

$95,315.34-Hospital Sales Tax-P.O. #6700

Fritz Blaske moved, seconded by Keith Bramhall to approve the following purchase orders. Unanimous.

Don Bruna Const, Inc., Marysville, KS

For Machine Hire

$1,800.00-Road & Bridge Fund-P.O. #109399

Hilltop Tires, LLC, Marysville, KS

For 16 open shield drive tires

$5,348.00-Road & Bridge Fund-P.O. #109340

Public Works Administrator Mike Craig met with the Board. He presented a proprosal from Hall Bros for the overlaying of blacktop from Hwy 9 South through Vliets and by the Salem Lutheran Church in the amount of $116,278.50.

Keith Bramhall moved, seconded by Fritz Blaske to accept the above proprosal from Hall Bros in the amount of $116,278.50. Unanimous.

There was recently a tree down on Tumbleweed Road which took down power lines and power poles. Road crew responded and moved the tree.

Keith Bramhall moved, seconded by Fritz Blaske to go into executive session per KSA 75-4319(b)(1) to discuss matters of non-elected personnel – employee evaluations with Public Works Administrator Mike Craig to return to open session in the Board meeting room at 9:15 a.m. Unanimous.

No action taken as a result of this executive session.

Public Works Administrator Mike Craig will edit the help wanted ad to include 2 positions available for hire on the bridge crew.

Register of Deeds Martha Roesch met with the Board. She reported that she had 6 applicants for her fulltime position and is recommending Miracle Schreiber for the position beginning on July 13, 2022 at Clk 1 Step 1 in the amount of $17.79/hour.

Fritz Blaske moved, seconded by Keith Bramhall to approve Miracle Schreiber for the Register of Deeds Clk 1 Step 1 position to begin on June 13, 2022 at the rate of $17.79/hr. Unanimous.

The Register of Deeds office is remaining busy and continues to receive documents being filed for the Grain Belt Express.

County Counselors Jason Brinegar and Aaron Westbrook met with the Board. Ellen Barber and Rob Peschel were present for the Infill Housing Revitalization Program discussion. Mr. Brinegar advised the Board that mimicking it to the existing Neighborhood Revitalization program with obvious adjustments is the logical approach to this plan. The plan would not begin until January 1, 2023. There was unanimous consensus from the Board for County Counselor Jason Brinegar and County Clerk Sandra Wilson to move forward with preparing documents for the plan.

Clerk of the District Court Nancy Koch met with the Board. Nancy presented bids for a new computer for payment receipts.

Keith Bramhall moved, seconded by Fritz Blaske to approve the Dell Optiplex bid from Networks plus in the amount of $1,470.00 (including shipping & labor). Unanimous.

Clerk of the District Court Nancy Koch presented her 2023 budget request in the amount of $180,917 which is a 2.22% increase from last years request.

Keith Bramhall moved, seconded by Barbara Kickhaefer to approve the following Neighborhood Revitalization applications. Unanimous.

Austin & Rebecca Rombeck-Mike & Cheryl Bailey – new home, 2209 17th Rd, Blue Rapids, KS

Roger Haug – new home, 1959 Valley Rd, Frankfort, KS

Barbara Kickhaefer moved, seconded by Fritz Blaske to approve vouchers as presented and issue manual warrants. Unanimous.

Keith Bramhall moved, seconded by Barbara Kickhaefer to adjourn the meeting at 11:10 a.m. Unanimous. The next regularly scheduled meeting will be held on Tuesday, June 7, 2022 to begin at 8:30 a.m. The Board will recess the meeting at 9:00 a.m. to attend breakfast and observe the Pony Express re-ride and then will resume the meeting at the Courthouse Board meeting room following the rider exchange.