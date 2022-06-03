Big 12 Meetings Conclude; Record Revenue, Women’s BB Tournament Moving To T-Mobile Center

The Big 12 Conference wrapped up its 2021-22 business meetings with the following announcements.
- $42.6 million in revenue will be distributed to each institution. This is an increase of 20% from last year and a 9% increase from pre-pandemic levels.
- The annual Big 12 Men’s and Women’s Sportsmanship Awards will be re-named the Bob Bowlsby Awards.
- In 2024, the Phillips 66 Big 12 Women’s Basketball Championship will move to T-Mobile Center. The women’s and men’s championships will run consecutively with the women playing on Thursday, Friday, Saturday, Monday and Tuesday. The men will play Tuesday-Saturday. Kansas City was awarded a two-year extension as host through the 2027 tournaments.
- Television coverage on ESPN+ was added for the Big 12 Men’s and Women’s Golf Championships.