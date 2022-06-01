Governor Laura Kelly Secures $20 Million in Federal Grants to Improve Rail Infrastructure

TOPEKA – Governor Laura Kelly announced today that nearly $50 million in federal, state, and private investments is going to two rail projects – the Southwest Kansas Infrastructure Upgrade Project and the KYLE Railroad Gateway Project – in northcentral and southwest Kansas. $20 million of that amount comes through the Consolidated Rail Infrastructure and Safety Improvements Grant Program, a federal grant program of the U.S. Department of Transportation. Governor Kelly directly advocated for both grant applications to the Federal Railroad Administration.

“I’m thankful we were able to secure these two federal grants to improve our rail network,” Governor Laura Kelly said. “By investing in this part of the supply chain, we are strengthening Kansas’ role as the nation’s logistics hub and making it easier for manufacturers and farmers to get their products to market.”

Funds going toward the Kyle Railroad Gateway Project will, among other things, replace 23.5 miles of obsolete track with upgraded continuous welded rail on the Kyle Railroad Company’s Concordia Subdivision between Beloit and Yuma Junction, Kansas. The project will increase the rail’s operating speed from 10 to 25 miles per hour, enable the line to support 286,000 lb. rail cars, and connect a critical area in northern Kansas to the national rail network.

Investments in the Southwest Kansas Infrastructure Upgrade Project will improve the Cimarron Valley Railroad in southwest Kansas from Dodge City to Hugoton, Kansas. They will enable the rail to support biodiesel operations and local agricultural product transports, raise the operating speed from 10 to 25 miles per hour, and increase the rail’s weight capacity.

“Partnerships – across federal, state, and local governments and the private sector – are key to the success of the IKE program. I appreciate everyone working together to secure another win for Kansas infrastructure,” said Kansas Secretary of Transportation Julie Lorenz.

The allocation of the Consolidated Rail Infrastructure and Safety Improvements Grants can be found below: