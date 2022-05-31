Armstrong out as MCHHS CEO

Courtesy of the Beloit Call

Jeremy Armstrong has been relieved of his duties as Chief Executive Officer (CEO) at Mitchell County Hospital Health Systems (MCHHS) in Beloit. Hospital employees reportedly received a letter saying Armstrong had been terminated and information was provided on how they would move the hospital forward in his absence. Two people have been appointed in the interim to run the hospital until a replacement has been hired.

Armstrong was hired as the new administrator in April of 2014 to replace Hospital Administrator David Dick, who resigned to take a similar position in South Dakota. Prior to coming to Beloit, Armstrong had served the last eight years at St. Luke Hospital and Living Center in Marion, Kansas.

An unidentified hospital spokesperson and MCHHS board members said there would be no comment at this time and a press release regarding the situation would be issued in the near future.