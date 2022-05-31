Search

KNDY / KDNS / KZDY / KQNK

LISTEN LIVE
Local NewsKDNS News

Armstrong out as MCHHS CEO

By: Dusty Deines

Date:

Courtesy of the Beloit Call

Jeremy Armstrong has been relieved of his duties as Chief Executive Officer (CEO) at Mitchell County Hospital Health Systems (MCHHS) in Beloit. Hospital employees reportedly received a letter saying Armstrong had been terminated and information was provided on how they would move the hospital forward in his absence. Two people have been appointed in the interim to run the hospital until a replacement has been hired.

Armstrong was hired as the new administrator in April of 2014 to replace Hospital Administrator David Dick, who resigned to take a similar position in South Dakota. Prior to coming to Beloit, Armstrong had served the last eight years at St. Luke Hospital and Living Center in Marion, Kansas.

An unidentified hospital spokesperson and MCHHS board members said there would be no comment at this time and a press release regarding the situation would be issued in the near future.

Previous article5-31-22 ROYALS-SNAKES-TOP GUN-NBA FINALS-NHL
Dusty Deines
Dusty Deines
Dusty grew up on a farm south of WaKeeney, KS and in 7th grade decided he wanted to do sports play-by-play on the radio. After graduating from Trego Community High School in 2001, he obtained a Radio Broadcasting degree from Colby Community College in 2003. He began working as Sports Director at KD Country 94 & Z 96.3 in July of 2003 and has been in the position ever since. Deines was the 2016-17 KSHSAA Oscar Stauffer Sportscaster of the Year and has won numerous awards from the Kansas Association of Broadcasters. When he's not traveling the state covering the area sports teams, he enjoys spending time with his family, attending college and professional sporting events and helping advocate for those with muscle disease, including Dermatomyositis, of which Dusty is a survivor.

Share post:

- Advertisement -

Related Headlines

- Advertisement -

Most Viewed

From Sunflower State Radio
Latest

5-31-22 ROYALS-SNAKES-TOP GUN-NBA FINALS-NHL

Sports Ticket -
https://audioboom.com/posts/8092838-5-31-22-royals-snakes-top-gun-nba-finals-nhl

[NCKS] NPL/TVC State Line Basketball All-Star Games June 4

Sports Ticket -
The 8th Annual State Line All-Star Basketball Games between the Northern Plains League in Kansas and Twin Valley Conference in Nebraska are scheduled for Saturday, June 4 at Red Cloud Jr/Sr High School.  Tipoff for the girls game will be at 3:00 p...

Royals vs. Guardians Game Highlights (5/30/22) | MLB Highlights

Sunflower State Radio -

Farm Bureau Insight: A Day to Remember

Derek Nester -
Jackie Mundt, Pratt County farmer and rancher Memorial Day serves...

About us

Sunflower State Radio is the digital platform for Dierking Communications, Inc. serving Kansas from our broadcast studios in Marysville, Glen Elder, and Norton, Kansas. KNDY AM & FM Marysville; KDNS-FM & KZDY-FM Glen Elder; KQNK AM & FM Norton.

FCC PUBLIC FILES:

Subscribe

- Advertisement -

Copyright © 2022 Dierking Communications, Inc.. All Rights Reserved.