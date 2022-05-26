Search

KBI arrests former Ellinwood police officer

By: Derek Nester

BARTON COUNTY – Today, the Kansas Bureau of Investigation (KBI) arrested a former police officer from the Ellinwood Police Department.

On Thursday, May 26, at approximately 8 a.m., KBI agents arrested Christopher W. Rowland, 40, of Great Bend, at 1025 Main St. in Great Bend. He was arrested for suspected theft, possession of marijuana, official misconduct, interference with a law enforcement officer, and interference with the judicial process.

Rowland was employed as an officer with the Ellinwood Police Department until November of 2021. On December 14, 2021, the Ellinwood Police Department requested the KBI investigate missing money and drugs discovered during an audit of their evidence locker. The police department cooperated fully with the investigation.

Following his arrest, Rowland was transported to the Barton County Jail for booking.

The investigation is ongoing. No further information will be released at this time.

