KNDY / KDNS / KZDY / KQNK

KQNK News

Norton County Community Foundation Awards $22,950 in Scholarships

By: Derek Nester

Date:

Norton, Kansas, May 2022 – Norton County Community Foundation (NCCF) has announced its 2022 Scholarship Recipients. A total of $22,950 was awarded to Norton Community High School seniors and/or second-year college students from five different funds held at NCCF. The funds, their cumulative award totals, and their recipients are below:

Candace Gay Memorial Scholarship: $500
  • Nataley Schumaker
Della Connell Scholarship: $19,000
  • Abigail Davis
  • Anna Lively
  • Catherine Hall
  • Collin Cox
  • Connor Engelsman
  • Courtney Jones (college student)
  • Dru Kasson (college student)
  • Josie Stover
  • Kennedy Yeager (college student)
  • Leron Atwell
  • Lilly Beikman
  • Madison DuBois
  • Nataley Schumaker
  • Nolan Juenemann
  • Reilly Manning
  • Tessa Hauser (college student)
  • Wesley Brooks
Durham Family Scholarship: $750
  • Kolton Field
Glenn & Wilda Bowman Family Scholarship: $1,000
  • Collin Cox
NCHS Alumni Endowment Scholarship: $500
  • Coleton Frack
Norton Rotary Scholarship: $1,200
  • Madison Fick
  • Nolan Juenemann
  • Reilly Manning
“Congratulations to these students!” said Melinda Davis, NCCF Executive Director. “We’re excited that NCCF was able to facilitate scholarships for 20 different students, all headed in various directions. As always, we want to thank our donors, whose commitment to education will make a big difference in the lives of these students.”
For more information about scholarships, please contact Melinda Davis at 785.874.5106, melinda@nortonccf.org, or visit the NCCF office at the Heaton Building in Downtown Norton, located at 112 S. Kansas in Norton, Kansas.
About Norton County Community Foundation
The Norton County Community Foundation was established in 1994 for the purpose of supporting local charitable activities in Norton County through endowments made to the foundation. Dedicated to serving today for tomorrow, to make our community a better place in which to live. Connect with the Norton County Community Foundation at www.nortonccf.org.
Previous articleAG Derek Schmidt announces settlement with Pfizer for deceptive advertising in drug copay card program
Derek Nester
Derek Nesterhttps://sunflowerstateradio.com
Derek Nester was born and raised in Blue Rapids and graduated from Valley Heights High School in 2000. He attended Cowley College in Arkansas City and Johnson County Community College in Overland Park studying Journalism & Media Communications. In 2002 Derek joined Taylor Communications, Inc. in Salina, Kansas working in digital media for 550 AM KFRM and 100.9 FM KCLY. Following that stop, he joined Dierking Communications, Inc. stations KNDY AM & FM as a board operator and fill-in sports play-by-play announcer. Starting in 2005 Derek joined the Kansas City Chiefs Radio Network as a Studio Coordinator at 101 The Fox in Kansas City, a role he would serve for 15 years culminating in the Super Bowl LIV Championship game broadcast. In 2021 he moved to Audacy, formerly known as Entercom Communications, Inc. and 106.5 The Wolf and 610 Sports Radio, the new flagship stations of the Kansas City Chiefs Radio Network, the largest radio network in the NFL. Through all of this, Derek continues to serve as the Digital Media Director for Sunflower State Radio, the digital and social media operations of Dierking Communications, Inc. and the 6 radio stations it owns and operates across Kansas.

Sunflower State Radio is the digital platform for Dierking Communications, Inc. serving Kansas from our broadcast studios in Marysville, Glen Elder, and Norton, Kansas. KNDY AM & FM Marysville; KDNS-FM & KZDY-FM Glen Elder; KQNK AM & FM Norton.

