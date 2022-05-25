Norton County Community Foundation Awards $22,950 in Scholarships

Norton, Kansas, May 2022 – Norton County Community Foundation (NCCF) has announced its 2022 Scholarship Recipients. A total of $22,950 was awarded to Norton Community High School seniors and/or second-year college students from five different funds held at NCCF. The funds, their cumulative award totals, and their recipients are below:
Candace Gay Memorial Scholarship: $500
- Nataley Schumaker
Della Connell Scholarship: $19,000
- Abigail Davis
- Anna Lively
- Catherine Hall
- Collin Cox
- Connor Engelsman
- Courtney Jones (college student)
- Dru Kasson (college student)
- Josie Stover
- Kennedy Yeager (college student)
- Leron Atwell
- Lilly Beikman
- Madison DuBois
- Nataley Schumaker
- Nolan Juenemann
- Reilly Manning
- Tessa Hauser (college student)
- Wesley Brooks
Durham Family Scholarship: $750
- Kolton Field
Glenn & Wilda Bowman Family Scholarship: $1,000
- Collin Cox
NCHS Alumni Endowment Scholarship: $500
- Coleton Frack
Norton Rotary Scholarship: $1,200
- Madison Fick
- Nolan Juenemann
- Reilly Manning
“Congratulations to these students!” said Melinda Davis, NCCF Executive Director. “We’re excited that NCCF was able to facilitate scholarships for 20 different students, all headed in various directions. As always, we want to thank our donors, whose commitment to education will make a big difference in the lives of these students.”
For more information about scholarships, please contact Melinda Davis at 785.874.5106, melinda@nortonccf.org, or visit the NCCF office at the Heaton Building in Downtown Norton, located at 112 S. Kansas in Norton, Kansas.
About Norton County Community Foundation
The Norton County Community Foundation was established in 1994 for the purpose of supporting local charitable activities in Norton County through endowments made to the foundation. Dedicated to serving today for tomorrow, to make our community a better place in which to live. Connect with the Norton County Community Foundation at www.nortonccf.org.