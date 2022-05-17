Chiefs Announce Promotions to Vice President Roles

On Monday, the Kansas City Chiefs announced the promotions of four individuals to vice president roles. Brian Dunn has been promoted to Vice President of Accounting and Controller; Jayne Martin has been promoted to Vice President of Fan Experience; Michael Ragsdale has been promoted to Vice President of Finance, Strategy and Analytics; and Dr. Shaun Tyrance has been promoted to Vice President of Player Services and Assessment.

“Hiring and developing talent is one of the biggest focuses we have as an organization, and we are thrilled to announce the promotions of Brian, Jayne, Michael and Shaun,” Chiefs President Mark Donovan said. “It is exciting to acknowledge the hard work of these employees as each of them has provided expertise and leadership within their departments for the past several seasons. We look forward to their continued growth and guidance as the newest members of our leadership team.”

Brian Dunn enters his 12th season with the club in 2022 after originally joining the Chiefs in 2011 as the Controller. In his role, he oversees the club’s financial and NFL reporting, payroll, cash management, and all aspects of the club’s accounting activities. Additionally, Dunn assists in the club’s annual budgeting process and oversees the operations of the Hunt Family Foundation 50/50 Raffle, which benefits local charities. In Dunn’s tenure with the Chiefs, he has spearheaded efforts to improve the club’s financial reporting systems, internal controls and processes. Prior to his time at the Chiefs, Dunn served as Director of SEC Reporting and Compliance for CVR Energy (2008-11) focusing on external financial reporting, Sarbanes-Oxley compliance and technical accounting research. Additionally, Dunn spent nearly nine years (1999-08) with KPMG LLP, one of the world’s leading accounting and financial services firms, reaching the level of Senior Manager whereby he served clients in several industries, including financial services, professional sports and engineering. He is a member of the Board of Directors of the Derrick Thomas/Neil Smith Third and Long Foundation. He a member of the American Institute of Certified Public Accountants, Missouri Society of Certified Public Accountants and Kansas Society of Certified Public Accountants. He graduated with a master’s in accounting and information systems from the University of Kansas. Brian and his wife Mandi have three children, Mason, Sarah and Henry.

Jayne Martin enters her 21st season with the Chiefs in 2022 after originally joining the team in 2002 as the club’s Hospitality and Volunteer Programs Coordinator (2002-05). Over her career she has focused her efforts on elevating guest service for the club, including positions as Hospitality and Volunteer Programs Manager (2005-09), Premium Services Manager (2009-10), Customer Relations Manager (2010-13) and Director of Fan Experience (2013-21). In addition to her guest service roles, she also spent a number of years managing alumni player and Ambassador relationships, as well as coordinating the unique Chiefs Red Coater program. In her new role as Vice President of Fan Experience she will continue leading a full-time, fan-facing guest services team that is committed to enhancing the fan experience, managing fan and Season Ticket Member communication, as well as providing year-round Season Ticket Member programs and experiences. In addition, she oversees fan conduct initiatives, tracks fan insights and sentiment, and serves on the NFL Guest Services Committee. She was also instrumental in the development and expansion of the club’s new “Championship Service” platform for GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Prior to joining the Chiefs, Martin worked as the Marketing Coordinator (1998-00) and Marketing Manager (2001) for Polo Ralph Lauren. She earned her Bachelor of Science in family and consumer sciences from Ole Miss. Jayne is married to Mike Carroll. The couple has seven children, Tag, Merit and Gray Martin; Cade, Ellie, Mollie and Max Carroll.

Michael Ragsdale was hired by the Chiefs in 2007 and enters his 16th season with the club in 2022. He began his career with the Chiefs as a Staff Accountant (2007-16) before being promoted to Director of Financial Planning and Analysis (2016-18) and then serving as Director of Strategy and Analytics (2019-21). In his role, Ragsdale is responsible for all areas of finance (budgeting, forecasting, reporting) and data science (analytics and business intelligence), and he has been involved in helping revamp the club’s financial systems. Additionally, Ragsdale serves as the lead analyst for Arrowhead Events, the team’s special events business. Prior to joining the Chiefs, Ragsdale spent nearly three years as a check clerk at the Federal Reserve Bank of Kansas City. He received his Bachelor of Science in accounting and finance from Rockhurst University went on to earn a Master of Business Administration in accounting and finance from Rockhurst. He is a member of Missouri Society of Public Accountants and the American Institute of Certified Public Accountants. He previously served as a Young Alumni Trustee for the Rockhurst University Board of Trustees and was a member of the board for the Young Professional Association at The University of Kansas Health System. Ragsdale and his wife, Kelsey, have three children, Rose, Tessa and Benson.