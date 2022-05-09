Search

KDHE Offers Free COVID-19 Testing Supplies to Kansas Summer Camps

By: Derek Nester

TOPEKA – The Kansas Department of Health and Environment (KDHE) is happy to announce the continuation of the free COVID-19 testing program for summer camps for the 2022 season. COVID-19 testing is a key strategy that summer camps can utilize to identify early cases and prevent transmission in the camp setting.

Summer camps can choose to use point-of-care (POC), Over-the-counter (OTC), or both test options to fit the camps’ needs and resources best and make sure their campers and staff remain safe this summer.

Camps may choose to implement any of the following testing strategies. A specialist at KDHE will help camps plan the best strategies to fit their needs and to provide training on use of the tests, as needed.

Screening testing: Regularly test participants and staff even if they do not have symptoms of COVID-19.

  • Pre-arrival screening testing – provide two OTC self-tests to participants and staff to take 48 and 24 hours before camp begins.
  • Screening testing on arrival – test participants and staff on arrival at camp using POC tests.
  • Routine screening testing – test participants and staff every other day using POC tests or OTC tests at home for testing every other day.

Diagnostic testing (testing persons with symptoms): Offer diagnostic testing through POC tests to support participants and staff who become symptomatic during camp.

Free COVID-19 testing resources are available for all summer camps in Kansas. For more information, summer camps can contact Kim Boucher at (316) 243-8364 or via email.

