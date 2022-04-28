Bjorling Road Fire Update From Riley County Fire District #1

The wildfire in Northern Riley County near Bjorling Road is now fully contained. You may continue to see smoke in the area for several days, however, as some cedar trees are still smoldering. We will be monitoring the area for flare ups. If you see large amounts of smoke, call 911.

This fire burned an estimated 220 acres of dense cedar and deadfall on private ground on the northeast edge of Riley County. The cause of the fire was a permitted, controlled burn that got out of control. No injuries, no loss of property, and no loss of livestock were reported.

A total of 11 RCFD#1 apparatus, plus 6 from Blue Rapids and Waterville Fire Departments, and 1 from Manhattan Fire Department responded to this fire along with more than 15 personnel.

We want to thank all of the firefighters for their hard work and dedication, especially lately. You’ve all gone above and beyond and have been able to prevent catastrophic results from the many wildfires in Riley County this season. We are always building our team and ready to grow stronger. Find information about becoming a volunteer firefighter at https://www.rileycountyks.gov/1253/Get-Involved.

We don’t always get pictures when we’re busy, but here’s a few from Tuesday night at the Bjorling Rd. Fire.