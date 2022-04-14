Cloud Co. Comm. College To Host Annual High School Art Show

Cloud County Community College’s annual high school Art Day will be Friday, April 22, in Arley Bryant Gymnasium on the Concordia campus.

Students from area high schools will have various pieces of artwork on display in the gymnasium. The public is welcome, free of charge, to view the pieces from 9 a.m. until 1 p.m.

Throughout the morning, students can participate in two out of the four workshops created for the days’ event or participate in the Sidewalk Chalk Art event. Workshops will include:

Art with 3D printer lithophanes, where students will learn the basics of converting a regular 2D image to a lithophane, which can be printed on a 3D printer. Instructor will be Monte Poersch, Cloud County Renewable Energy instructor.

Word Art & Crafty Language, where students will explore literal and figurative imagery as they progress through the spectrum between visual art and poetry. Students will have time to craft and share their own work using one of the techniques discussed. Dr. Julia Galm, Cloud County’s Communications instructor, will lead the session.

Taking Better Photographs, which will introduce students to the basic elements of photography. They will use their new knowledge to create and capture a new and improved selfie. Instructor will be local photographer Destiny Bowers, who graduated from Kansas State University in 2009 with a degree in art education.

Printing on Clay, where students will learn about printing on clay with underglaze. Students will then create a surface design with underglaze and learn to transfer it to a clay project. Tami Peltier, ceramics instructor at Cloud County, will lead the workshop.

Awards will be given for Best of Show and Best of Category for each of these categories: Pencil, Colored Pencil, Acrylic Painting, Oil Painting, Mixed-media, Photography, Ceramics, and Jewelry Design. New this year will be a “Best in Show” $500 scholarship to Cloud County Community College.

Judges for the event will be Jennifer Taphorn and Brigitte Bruna. Taphorn is owner of Taphorn Design and a graduate of Fort Hays State University. She has worked in the design industry as an Ad Production Manager for the Taos News, and Production Manager, Designer and Web Designer for the Taos Magazine. She is currently freelancing and working in the Technical Publications Department for Landoll Company, LLC. Bruna is a graduate of Kansas State University with a degree in visual communications and painting. She has been freelancing in the industry for nine years, currently focusing on illustration work. Her client list includes the Department of Communications and Agricultural Education at Kansas State University and the Oz Museum in Wamego.

“I am so excited for all the work that has taken place to make this a fantastic day for the students and community,” said Cloud County Art Instructor Amy Kern. “The workshops we have planned are top-notch and make me excited to be in the field of art and design with these other talented craftsmen and artists.”

Winners of all competitions will be announced in Cook Theatre beginning at 2 p.m.

Schools who will be participating in the art show are Centralia, Clay Center, Concordia, Frankfort, Linn, Lyons, Marysville, Pike Valley, Republic County, Rock Hills, Smith Center, Southern Cloud, Washington County, and Wakefield.

For more information about the art show, contact Amy Kern at akern@cloud.edu or at 1-800-729-5101, ext. 326. If a high school is interested in attending the event, they are invited to email Kern.