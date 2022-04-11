56.9 F
KDWP Offering Small Grants Related to Wildlife Diversity, Non-game Species

Derek Nester
By Derek Nester

PRATT – For nearly 42 years, the Kansas Department of Wildlife and Parks has offered financial assistance to parties carrying out projects focused on conserving and improving wildlife diversity in Kansas, and that tradition is carrying on in 2022.

Staff in KDWP’s Ecological Services section are accepting proposals for the Chickadee Checkoff Small Grants Program through May 1, 2022. Eligible projects must focus on wildlife diversity and native non-game wildlife species while addressing the issues and strategies within the Kansas State Wildlife Action Plan (view here ksoutdoors.com/Services/Kansas-SWAP).

“Since 1980, we’ve been able to fund a variety of educational, research-based, and habitat projects related to non-game species, thanks to donations received through Chickadee Checkoff,” said Daren Riedle, KDWP wildlife diversity coordinator. “By making small grants available from these donations, we’re then able to utilize the talents and expertise of our conservation partners to be a true force for nature in Kansas. It’s really a unique opportunity.”

Interested parties have until May 1, 2022 to submit a completed grant proposal.

For more information, including eligibility requirements – and to view a list of Ecological Service’s priority projects for 2022 – download the Chickadee Checkoff grant guidance document here, https://chickadeecheckoff.com/.

